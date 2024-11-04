Prokarium Expands IP Portfolio With Two New U.S. Patents Strengthening Its Position in Bladder Cancer

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prokarium, a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer treatments, today announced the receipt of two Notices of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). These patents, covering applications Nos. 17/752,707 and 18/559,543, strengthen Prokarium’s mission to develop innovative, scalable therapies that address critical gaps in cancer treatment.





Application No. 17/752,707 protects the co-administration of Prokarium’s proprietary Salmonella strains with immune checkpoint inhibitors to enhance the checkpoint inhibitors therapeutic efficacy. “This patent, alongside our granted patent in combination with cell therapies, is a significant step toward scaling our technology’s potential in the oncology space,” said Dr. Livija Deban, CSO at Prokarium. “By advancing our technology to amplify the effects of immune checkpoint inhibitors, we’re demonstrating a value proposition that investors and partners can rely on as we work towards scalable, impactful cancer treatments.”

Application No. 18/559,543 protects an advanced Salmonella-based method for treating neoplastic diseases by promoting a robust immune response along with targeted anti-tumor action. “This patent bolsters our IP portfolio and, more importantly, creates a stronger foundation for our clinical program in bladder cancer,” said Kristen Albright, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer at Prokarium. “Together, these innovations represent a major value driver for the company, strengthening our position to attract strategic partners and investors as we address large, underserved markets in cancer immunotherapy.”

About Prokarium

Prokarium is a biopharmaceutical company transforming the treatment landscape to prevent bladder cancer recurrence. The Company’s lead program, currently in U.S. clinical trials as the PARADIGM-1 trial, is designed to achieve relapse-free outcomes, reduce treatment burden, and meet global demand through scalable manufacturing. Prokarium’s Living Cures platform transforms precision medicine into off-the-shelf, programmable therapeutics, offering a new class of immunotherapies that are accessible, customizable, and highly effective. Prokarium is based in London, UK. For further information, visit www.prokarium.com.

About ZH9

The investigational immunotherapy ZH9 is being developed as an intravesical treatment for the prevention of recurrences in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The PARADIGM-1 study (NCT06181266) is enrolling patients across multiple centers in the United States.

