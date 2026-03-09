SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Progyny, Inc. Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

March 9, 2026 | 
2 min read

NEW YORK, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, today announced that several members of its leadership team will participate in upcoming investor conferences in March, including the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference, the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, and the KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum.

At the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference, Mark Livingston, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on March 10, 2026, at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

At the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, Pete Anevski, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on March 11, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

At the KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum on March 17, 2026, Melissa Cummings, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a panel discussion on fertility technology and women’s health at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and Pete Anevski will participate in a fireside chat at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audiocasts and replays of the webcasted fireside sessions will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Progyny’s investor relations website at http://investors.progyny.com.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women's health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation's leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, INC. 5000, INC. Power Partners and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Investors:
James Hart
investors@progyny.com

Media:
Alexis Ford
media@progyny.com


New York Events Women's health
