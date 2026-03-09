Progyny, Inc. Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, today announced that several members of its leadership team will participate in upcoming investor conferences in March, including the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference, the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, and the KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum.

At the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference, Mark Livingston, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on March 10, 2026, at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

At the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, Pete Anevski, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on March 11, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

At the KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum on March 17, 2026, Melissa Cummings, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a panel discussion on fertility technology and women’s health at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and Pete Anevski will participate in a fireside chat at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audiocasts and replays of the webcasted fireside sessions will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Progyny’s investor relations website at http://investors.progyny.com.

