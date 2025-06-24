Profile Medical Cosmetics Rebrands as Profile Med Under New Ownership--Introducing Expanded Services and a Fresh Vision for Aesthetic Care in Grey Bruce

OWEN SOUND, ON, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Profile Medical Cosmetics is proud to announce its rebrand to Profile Med, marking a bold new chapter under the ownership of Dr. Geoffrey Wignall and Dr. Kelly Powell. With a new name, modernized branding, and expanded treatment offerings, Profile Med is redefining aesthetic care across Grey Bruce—while maintaining the same trusted quality and professionalism clients have come to expect.

Dr. Wignall, a board-certified urologist with over 15 years of experience serving the region, and Dr. Powell, a PhD in Neuropharmacology, bring a unique combination of medical expertise, scientific insight, and a shared passion for empowering clients through personalized care.

"This rebrand to Profile Med reflects our commitment to both innovation and accessibility," says Dr. Wignall. "We're excited to introduce new services, a revitalized identity, and a renewed energy—without changing the core values of safety, quality, and client trust."

With a sleek new logo, refreshed digital presence, and tagline—Bringing Out Your Best—Inside and Out—Profile Med now offers an even broader range of evidence-based, medical-grade aesthetic treatments. These include advanced laser therapies, body sculpting, pelvic health support, and an expanded menu of injectables and skincare solutions.

"Our vision is to make Profile Med the go-to destination for aesthetic enhancement in Grey Bruce," adds Dr. Powell. "We've elevated the look and feel of the clinic, but our clients can still expect the same warm, professional care from the team they know and trust."

From subtle glow-ups to full-face transformations all the way to pelvic care, Profile Med continues to serve clients throughout Owen Sound, Meaford, Wiarton, Southampton, Port Elgin, Kincardine, Collingwood, Thornbury, and surrounding areas—with more offerings, modern tools, and a personal touch.

New Name. Fresh Look. Expanded Services. Same Trusted Care.

Join Dr. Geoff Wignall at Profile Med on Tuesday, July 15, and Thursday, July 17, from 3–6 PM for a special Open House event. Meet the Profile Med team, enjoy informative sessions on new pelvic health treatments and managing genitourinary symptoms of menopause, and learn how Profile Med is advancing care for women's and men's health.

About Profile Med

Profile Med: Bringing Out Your Best—Inside and Out.

Formerly Profile Medical Cosmetics, Profile Med delivers expert, medical-grade aesthetic care tailored to each client's unique needs. Rooted in science and built on trust, we're proud to serve Grey Bruce with safe, effective treatments that help you feel like you—only better.

Profile Med is located at 1979 16th St E, E3 in Owen Sound, Ontario.

www.profilemed.com

SOURCE Profile Med