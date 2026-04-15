Professional Case Management and EmVenio Clinical Research poised for transformation with expansion of executive leadership team

DENVER, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Case Management (PCM) and its clinical research division, EmVenio Clinical Research, today announced the appointment of new executive leaders. Beth Perez joins as chief of staff, and Sarah Zwicky was named chief marketing officer effective immediately. Both will join the executive team reporting to Greg Austin, president of PCM.

"It's a remarkable time in specialized home healthcare and clinical research. For decades PCM and EmVenio have been on the frontline ensuring our services expand access and meet the needs of patients, many with complex clinical conditions," said Austin. "Adding Sarah and Beth to the team represents a transformative moment for the company as we develop new offerings, elevate visibility, and reinforce the impact we're making for clients and patients. Equally important, they share our commitment to a healthy, engaging culture and company values."

As chief of staff, Perez will shape strategic planning and investment, enhance organizational clarity, and strengthen execution. She began her career as a healthcare practice consultant at Boston Consulting Group and later gained deep healthcare experience across the provider and biotech sectors. She held executive leadership roles at multiple organizations including DaVita Kidney Care, where she built go-to market strategies and implemented transformation playbooks. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Pennsylvania and earned her Master of Business Administration from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth University.

Zwicky has extensive experience in building and scaling brands in performance-driven, complex environments. As CMO, she supports the full marketing lifecycle of PCM and EmVenio – from brand strategy, marketing communications, and public affairs to patient engagement and retention. Most recently, she served as chief marketing and corporate communications officer at EVERSANA, a global pharmaceutical services company, where she helped build a leading healthcare services brand and led marketing strategy through significant growth, as well as acquisition and integration activity. Zwicky has a Bachelor of Science in political science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

About Professional Case Management



Professional Case Management (PCM) is the nation's premier home care provider for nuclear weapons and uranium workers who have developed illnesses related to their work in the energy industry. Our mission is to deliver supportive care that enhances the independence and quality of life of our clients in the most healing of environments – the home. Our dedicated and knowledgeable professionals deliver a full spectrum of services, from monthly visits and help with daily activities to round-the-clock, continuous care.

About EmVenio Research



EmVenio Clinical Research, a Professional Case Management division, operates from U.S. and European headquarters with a team of approximately 5,000 professionals supporting clinical trials across more than 90 countries. Our community-based sites and mobile research services expand access for trial participants, while enabling sponsors and CROs to execute high-quality studies at speed and scale with clean, reliable data and consistent results. By bringing trials directly to patients in their homes, communities or places they gather, we enroll populations others miss, helping create a complete and more inclusive picture of human health. Our approach is grounded in empathy, expertise and close collaboration—bridging the gap between science and the people it serves because true progress only happens when research reflects the real world. For more information, please visit emvenio.com.

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SOURCE Professional Case Management