Processa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2025 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA) (Processa or the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the next generation cancer therapies with improved efficacy and safety, today announced its participation in the 2025 BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held February 10-11, 2025, at the New York Marriott Marquis.

Management will present a corporate overview on Tuesday, February 11 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time in the Plymouth Room, and will hold one-on-one meetings with registered investors and other attendees throughout the conference. Those interested in scheduling a meeting with Processa management are encouraged to do so through the BIO Partnering portal . For those not attending the conference who are interested in meeting with Processa management, please contact Yvonne Briggs at ybriggs@allianceadvisors.com .

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Processa is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the Next Generation Cancer (NGC) drugs with improved safety and efficacy. Processa’s NGC drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology therapies resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of these drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. By combining its novel oncology pipeline with proven cancer-killing active molecules and its Regulatory Science Approach, Processa’s strategy is to develop more effective therapy options with improved tolerability for cancer patients through an efficient regulatory path.

