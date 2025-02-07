SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Processa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2025 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

February 7, 2025 | 
HANOVER, Md., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA) (Processa or the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the next generation cancer therapies with improved efficacy and safety, today announced its participation in the 2025 BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held February 10-11, 2025, at the New York Marriott Marquis.

Management will present a corporate overview on Tuesday, February 11 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time in the Plymouth Room, and will hold one-on-one meetings with registered investors and other attendees throughout the conference. Those interested in scheduling a meeting with Processa management are encouraged to do so through the BIO Partnering portal. For those not attending the conference who are interested in meeting with Processa management, please contact Yvonne Briggs at ybriggs@allianceadvisors.com.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Processa is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the Next Generation Cancer (NGC) drugs with improved safety and efficacy. Processa’s NGC drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology therapies resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of these drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. By combining its novel oncology pipeline with proven cancer-killing active molecules and its Regulatory Science Approach, Processa’s strategy is to develop more effective therapy options with improved tolerability for cancer patients through an efficient regulatory path.

For more information, visit our website at www.processapharma.com.

Company Contact:
Patrick Lin
(925) 683-3218
plin@processapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Yvonne Briggs
Alliance Advisors IR
(310) 691-7100
ybriggs@allianceadvisors.com

