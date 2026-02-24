SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

PROCEPT BioRobotics® Announces Updated Dates for 4Q25 Earnings Conference Call and Investor Day

February 24, 2026 
SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the “Company”), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced that it has updated the timing of its previously announced fourth quarter 2025 earnings conference call and Investor Day due to significant travel disruptions caused by inclement weather.

The Company will report financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 after market close on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The Company’s management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Company also announced it has rescheduled the in-person investor day event to Thursday, February 26, 2026, at the NASDAQ Headquarters in New York City beginning at 8:00am Eastern Time.

A live webcast of both events, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com. Each webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation
PROCEPT BioRobotics’ mission is to revolutionize BPH treatment globally in partnership with urologists by delivering best-in-class robotic solutions that positively impact patients and drive value. PROCEPT BioRobotics manufactures the AQUABEAM® and HYDROS® Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-Powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States.

Important Safety Information
All surgical treatments have inherent and associated side effects. For a list of potential side effects visit https://aquablation.com/safety-information/

Investor Contact:
Matt Bacso
VP, Investor Relations and Business Operations
m.bacso@procept-biorobotics.com


