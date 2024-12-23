Procaps Group Announces Key Shareholder and Board Decisions, Committee Restructuring, and Leadership Updates

MIAMI and BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Procaps Group, S.A. (NASDAQ: PROC) (“Procaps” or the “Company”), a leading integrated LatAm healthcare and pharmaceutical services company, today announced significant outcomes from its recent Shareholders Meeting and subsequent Board of Directors meeting. These include changes to the Board composition, restructuring of Board committees, and updates to its executive leadership team.

The Shareholders Meeting marked an important milestone with the election of new members to the Board of Directors. The newly elected members bring a diverse range of expertise and strategic insight to guide Procaps’ future growth. Newly appointed Board members include:

Mr. Alejandro Weinstein, Executive Chairman of the board

Mr. Nicolas Weinstein

Mr. Ernesto Carrizosa

Mr. Jose Frugone

The company also acknowledges the resignation of Mr. David Yanovich from the Board of Directors. Procaps expresses its gratitude to Mr. Yanovich for his valuable contributions and dedication during his tenure.

The Board of Directors will be composed of Alejandro Weinstein, José Minski, Alberto Eguiguren, Nicolas Weinstein, Ernesto Carrizosa and Jose Frugone.

Board Committees Restructured

Following the Shareholders Meeting, the Board of Directors convened to redefine its committee structures. Key decisions include:

Audit Committee New Members: Mr. Jose Frugone Domke, Mr. Alberto Eguiguren Correa, and Mr. Ernesto Carrizosa Chairperson: Mr. Jose Frugone Domke

Compensation Committee New Members: Mr. Jose Frugone Domke, Mr. Alberto Eguiguren Correa, and Mr. Ernesto Carrizosa Chairperson: Mr. Alberto Eguiguren Correa

Mergers & Acquisitions Committee New Members: Mr. Alejandro E. Weinstein and Mr. Ernesto Carrizosa Chairperson: Mr. Alejandro E. Weinstein

Nominating Committee New Members: Mr. Jose Frugone Domke, Mr. Alberto Eguiguren Correa, and Mr. Nicolas A. Weinstein Chairperson: Mr. Nicolas A. Weinstein



Additionally, the newly established Commercial, Innovation, and Marketing Committee will serve as a collaborative platform between Board members and management to drive innovation, optimize commercial strategies, and strengthen Procaps’ market position.

Leadership Transition

Procaps Group is also pleased to announce the following executive leadership updates:

Effective immediately, Patricio Vargas will transition from his role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to assume the newly established position of Chief Optimization and Rationalization Officer. In this capacity, Patricio will drive the company’s turnaround strategy, leading M&A initiatives and strategic growth drivers to support Procaps’ long-term vision and resilience.

Additionally, an Interim CFO has been appointed to focus on the restatement process and financial reporting, including the preparation and signing of the company’s 2023 and 2024 financial statements and Form 20-F. This dedicated role ensures full alignment with Procaps’ efforts to achieve accuracy, transparency, and compliance during this critical period.

To complement the Interim CFO’s dedicated focus on the restatement and financial reporting, Melissa Angelini has been appointed as Interim Vice President of Finance. In this role, Melissa will oversee the broader corporate financial operations, including treasury management, FP&A, and related strategic financial functions, while continuing to lead the Investor Relations team. Her role ensures operational continuity and strategic alignment, supporting Procaps’ growth objectives and financial accountability until the company finalizes its new organizational structure.

“These changes reflect Procaps’ ongoing commitment to excellence in governance and leadership. We are confident that the new Board and committee structures, as well as management changes will drive sustained value for our stakeholders,” said Alejandro Weinstein, Executive Chairman of Procaps Group’s Board of Directors.

Looking Ahead

Procaps Group remains dedicated to its mission of improving health and well-being through innovative pharmaceutical and healthcare solutions. The company’s proactive approach to governance, leadership, and innovation positions it for success in its key markets.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group, S.A. (“Procaps”) (NASDAQ: PROC) is a leading developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines, and hospital supplies that reach more than 50 countries in all five continents. Procaps has a direct presence in 13 countries in the Americas and nearly 5,000 employees working under a sustainable model. Procaps develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products, prescription pharmaceutical drugs (Rx), nutritional supplements, and high-potency clinical solutions.

