ProBio Opens Flagship U.S. Plasmid & Viral Vector Manufacturing Facility in Hopewell, New Jersey to Advance Cell and Gene Therapy

HOPEWELL, N.J., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProBio, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in cell and gene therapy, today announced the opening of its flagship Cell and Gene Therapy Center of Excellence at the Princeton West Innovation Campus in Hopewell, New Jersey. The 128,000 sq ft GMP facility is purpose-built for manufacturing high-quality plasmid DNA and viral vectors, including adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentiviral vector (LVV) platforms, reflecting ProBio's dedication to accelerating the delivery of transformative medicines.

"This is not just a new facility. It is a beacon of hope for patients waiting for cures," said Allen Guo, CEO of ProBio.

The celebration included an open house event featuring a guided site tour, ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a keynote address by Donavon Decker, the first person in the world to receive gene therapy for any form of muscular dystrophy in 1999. Decker shared his experience from that landmark trial at Ohio State University—led by Dr. Jerry Mendell—and spoke movingly about how state-of-the-art facilities like ProBio's Hopewell site help translate scientific advances into real patient outcomes.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured remarks from prominent leaders: Debbie Hart, CEO of BioNJ; Courtney Peters–Manning, Mayor of Hopewell Township; John Coelho of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA); Michael Vreeland, Site Head of ProBio Hopewell; Allen Guo, CEO of ProBio; and Frank Zhang, Founder of GenScript and Chairman of Legend Biotech.

Mayor Courtney Peters-Manning welcomed the company warmly, stating: "Hopewell Township is a wonderful place to live and work, and we are thrilled to welcome ProBio to our community, where they will make cutting-edge, life-changing therapies, in addition to creating high-skilled jobs."

John Coelho of NJEDA emphasized the strategic significance of the opening: "The opening of ProBio, a state-of-the-art fully integrated end-to-end Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization, will be a significant enhancement to the cell and gene biologics development and biomanufacturing ecosystem, anchoring New Jersey as a leader in the field. The potential to support production for global clinical trial registrations and close proximity to leading precision medical centers will enable faster access of breakthrough medicines to patients."

Built to meet the most rigorous GMP standards, the Hopewell site is equipped to support clinical-stage development, process-development and scale-up for cell and gene therapy programs. This capability solidifies New Jersey's position as a leader in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. During the open house, guests toured advanced GMP suites and production lines, and engaged with ProBio's scientific and operations teams as well as industry, academic, and government partners.

"This is not just a new facility. It is a beacon of hope for patients waiting for cures," said Allen Guo, CEO of ProBio. "Opening the Hopewell center is a milestone in ProBio's global expansion and underscores our mission to support biopharma innovators with high-quality, responsive manufacturing solutions."

Bringing over 110 high-skilled jobs to New Jersey, ProBio's Hopewell facility continues to expand its capabilities. GMP AAV manufacturing is set to launch by Q3 2025, with GMP LVV services to follow in Q1 2026—enabling support for a broader range of therapeutic candidates from early proof-of-concept through clinical readiness, all within one integrated site.

Located in the heart of New Jersey's rapidly expanding innovation corridor, ProBio's Hopewell facility serves as the company's North American hub, designed to support and complement its broader operations across North America and Europe. This strategic investment aligns with efforts to strengthen transatlantic biomanufacturing capacity and resilience—positioning the site to meet growing demand for advanced therapeutic production across both continents.

For more information about ProBio and its full suite of development and manufacturing services, please visit www.probiocdmo.com.

ABOUT PROBIO



ProBio is a global leader in advancing the development and manufacturing of next generation biologics and advanced therapies for the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. As a fully integrated end-to-end Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), ProBio partners with its clients to optimize drug development, accelerate time-to-market, and provide comprehensive life-cycle support.

Through a collaborative, risk-sharing approach, ProBio offers flexible licensing and co-development options for new therapeutics, enabling partners to effectively navigate the complexities of human disease with adaptable, cutting-edge therapeutic approaches.

To learn more about ProBio services, please visit https://www.probiocdmo.com/.

CUSTOMIZED CDMO SOLUTIONS. DEVELOPED FASTER. DELIVERED BETTER.

Media Contact:



Alvin Jogasuria



Head of Marketing, Americas and Europe



alvin.jogasuria@probiocdmo.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/probio-opens-flagship-us-plasmid--viral-vector-manufacturing-facility-in-hopewell-new-jersey-to-advance-cell-and-gene-therapy-302493024.html

SOURCE ProBio Inc.