PRISM MarketView Features Exclusive Q&A with Coya Therapeutics CEO Arun Swaminathan on Targeting Neurodegenerative Diseases Through Treg Therapies

Q&A Highlights FDA IND Clearance, Partnerships, and 2025 Milestones Across ALS and Neurodegeneration Programs

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView today published a Q&A feature with Arun Swaminathan, Chief Executive Officer of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (“Coya” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing Treg-modulating therapies to address ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.





Arun Swaminathan, CEO, Coya Therapeutics, Inc.

In the interview, Mr. Swaminathan discusses Coya’s recent progress and strategic vision, including:

FDA acceptance of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for COYA 302 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), enabling initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial;

Strategic partnerships, including with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, which provide financial support and expertise in manufacturing, regulatory pathways, and commercialization;

Pipeline expansion beyond ALS, with an IND filing for frontotemporal dementia expected in late 2025, alongside progress on the Company’s COYA 303 program combining low-dose IL-2 with GLP-1 agonists; and

Key upcoming milestones, including ALS trial initiation, FTD data readouts, and new preclinical results across multiple programs.

Watch the latest video to learn more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NhgSOeAK8w&feature=youtu.be

“With FDA clearance of our first IND, the initiation of a pivotal ALS trial, and the strength of our partnerships, 2025 marks a transformative year for Coya Therapeutics as we work to make neurodegenerative diseases more livable,” said Swaminathan.

The full Q&A, published by PRISM MarketView, is available here: LINK

About Coya Therapeutics, Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: COYA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells ("Tregs") to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. Dysfunctional Tregs underlie numerous conditions, including neurodegenerative, metabolic, and autoimmune diseases, and this cellular dysfunction may lead to sustained inflammation and oxidative stress resulting in lack of homeostasis of the immune system.

Coya's investigational product candidate pipeline leverages multiple therapeutic modalities aimed at restoring the anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory functions of Tregs. Coya's therapeutic platforms include Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

For more information about Coya, please visit www.coyatherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including information concerning our current and future financial performance, business plans and objectives, current and future clinical and preclinical development activities, timing and success of our ongoing and planned clinical trials and related data, the timing of announcements, updates and results of our clinical trials and related data, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval, the potential therapeutic benefits and economic value of our product candidates, competitive position, industry environment and potential market opportunities. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including, but not limited to, those related to risks associated with the success, cost and timing of our product candidate development activities and ongoing and planned clinical trials; our plans to develop and commercialize targeted therapeutics; the progress of patient enrollment and dosing in our preclinical or clinical trials; the ability of our product candidates to achieve applicable endpoints in the clinical trials; the safety profile of our product candidates; the potential for data from our clinical trials to support a marketing application, as well as the timing of these events; our ability to obtain funding for our operations; development and commercialization of our product candidates; the timing of and our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals; the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of our product candidates; the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates, and our ability to serve those markets; our commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; future agreements with third parties in connection with the commercialization of our product candidates; our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection; our dependence on third party manufacturers; the success of competing therapies or products that are or may become available; our ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; our ability to identify additional product candidates with significant commercial potential consistent with our commercial objectives; and our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

