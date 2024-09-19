Prilenia Appoints Rob Lauzen as Chief Financial Officer and Jason Marks as Chief Legal Officer

Expanded leadership team positioned to advance the company’s development and commercialization plans

NAARDEN, The Netherlands & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prilenia Therapeutics B.V., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the urgent mission to develop novel therapeutics to slow the progression of neurodegenerative diseases and neurodevelopmental disorders, today announced the appointment of two key leaders to its management team – Mr. Rob Lauzen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Mr. Jason Marks, J.D. as Chief Legal Officer (CLO). The appointments are aligned with Prilenia’s progress toward the potential commercialization of pridopidine.









“This is a transformational time for Prilenia,” said Dr. Michael R. Hayden, CEO of Prilenia. “Rob and Jason bring outstanding expertise to the company. More than that, they join our efforts to take pridopidine to patients, bringing broad and deep knowledge of what it takes to deliver success. I have no doubt that Rob and Jason will make important contributions as we strive to achieve our goals.”

Rob brings nearly a decade of diverse strategic and financial experience within the life sciences industry, most recently as Vice President, Investor Relations and Head of Financial Planning & Analysis at Dyne Therapeutics. Prior to Dyne, Rob served as a Vice President in the healthcare investment banking group at Morgan Stanley, where he advised on a broad range of strategic and financing needs, executing over $185 billion of M&A and over $10 billion of equity transactions. Rob will oversee all aspects of the Company’s capital strategy as well as finance and investor relations organizations. Rob graduated with a B.A. in Engineering Sciences from Dartmouth College.

“I am thrilled to join Prilenia at this pivotal time in the Company’s development. Supported by top-tier investors and an experienced leadership team, Prilenia has a unique opportunity to deliver on the promise of pridopidine to people with Huntington’s disease (HD) in the near-term while also expanding its potential across a wide range of other neurodegenerative diseases, including ALS, over the coming years,” said Rob Lauzen, CFO of Prilenia. “We believe strongly in the promise of pridopidine and its ability to alter current treatment paradigms, and I look forward to playing a key role in achieving the Company’s future success and value creation.”

Jason brings over 20 years of in-house and external counsel experience, working from the U.S., Europe, and Israel, supporting small and large multinational and publicly traded companies in life sciences. Jason was most recently at Teva, supporting Global Transactions and Global Finance, and previously served as CLO, CCO & Corporate Secretary for three publicly traded companies, most recently at Amarin Corporation. Jason also held senior positions at Bausch Health, Alcon, and Stryker where he had a broad array of legal, operational, governance, and compliance responsibilities. Jason will play a key strategic role and oversee the legal and compliance functions. He is a graduate of the University of Chicago and earned a J.D. with honors from the George Washington University Law School.

“Prilenia is positioned to address a significant unmet need of people with HD world-wide, and we are striving to build a global organization designed to work strategically, efficiently and compliantly on the necessary scale to support that goal,” said Jason Marks, CLO of Prilenia. “I am honored to partner with a team of this caliber and have been impressed by the incredible passion, scientific rigor and hard work of the Prilenia team, demonstrating a clear urgency and drive to deliver on the promise of pridopidine to the HD and ALS communities.”

About Prilenia

Prilenia is a clinical stage biotechnology company founded in 2018 focused on the urgent mission to develop novel therapeutics to slow the progression of neurodegenerative diseases and neurodevelopmental disorders. The initial focus of the company has been on HD and ALS.

Prilenia is backed by a group of respected investors including: Forbion, Morningside, Sands Capital, SV Health Investors, Sectoral Asset Management, Talisman, Amplitude Ventures and the ALS Investment Fund. The Company is incorporated in the Netherlands.

