Press Release: Sanofi reaches agreement with the US government to lower medicine costs while strengthening innovation

Sanofi reaches agreement with the US government to lower medicine costs while strengthening innovation

Agreement delivers on President Trump’s four requests, establishing a framework for lower prices for patients in the US and a tariff-free accord for Sanofi

Showcases commitment to US manufacturing, innovation, and economic growth

Paris, December 19, 2025. Sanofi today announced an agreement with President Donald J. Trump's Administration to help ensure American patients have access to more affordable medicines while also supporting the role of the US in biopharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation. With this agreement, Sanofi confirms its growth strategy to take the lead through breakthrough science and by striving to be a driver of progress and positive impact for the people and communities it serves.

The voluntary, confidential agreement reached with President Trump and members of his Administration meets all four requests outlined in the President's July 31, 2025, letter while establishing a sustainable framework for continued US leadership in scientific research and development.

This agreement will ensure state Medicaid programs can access certain Sanofi medicines at the same prices available to other high-income nations. This will reduce prices by an average of 61 percent for certain medicines that treat diabetes, cardiovascular and neurological conditions and cancer. Sanofi also will offer consumers access to lower-cost medicines through TrumpRx.gov and other direct-to-patient platforms at an average savings of nearly 70 percent on certain medicines to treat infections and cardiovascular and diabetic conditions.

“By working constructively with the Administration, we are moving forward with a plan that lowers medicine prices for Americans now and strengthens the vital role of the US in delivering breakthroughs into the future,” said Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of Sanofi. “These sweeping changes to the US pharmaceutical landscape amplify the critical and urgent need for advanced economies to recognize the value of innovation and invest boldly in the future. At Sanofi, we are resolute in our mission to partner with governments worldwide to ensure innovative medicines receive the recognition they deserve, and are accessible to patients, because science and lives depend on it.”

Under the agreement, Sanofi will:

take steps to align the Medicaid price of several wholly owned marketed medicines with those in other high-income countries;

offer patients direct access to certain medicines including insulins at substantial discounts through TrumpRx.gov and other direct-to-patient platforms, including Sanofi’s affordability program

implement a more balanced approach on pricing in other high-income economies; and

build on the company’s already-announced $20 billion

The agreement provides a three-year period free from Section 232 tariffs on products imported by Sanofi.

The specific terms of the agreement are not being disclosed. The agreement does not impact Sanofi’s Take the Lead growth strategy or financial outlook during the three-year period of the agreement.

Sanofi operates across more than 15 sites in the US, with flagship locations in Massachusetts and New Jersey. With manufacturing and supply, research and development facilities, and additional strategic sites, Sanofi employs over 13,000 people in the US, including more than 2,200 research scientists and staff at six R&D campuses and more than 4,000 highly trained workers in manufacturing and supply facilities.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people’s lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time. Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

