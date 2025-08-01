SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Press release: Online availability of Sanofi’s half-year financial report for 2025

August 1, 2025 | 
1 min read


Online availability of Sanofi’s half-year financial report for 2025

Paris, July 31, 2025. Sanofi announces that its half-year financial report for the period ending June 30, 2025 is now available and has been filed with the French market regulator Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under form 6-K.

This document may be found on the company’s corporate website: www.sanofi.com and downloaded from the “Investors” page, under the heading “Regulated Information”. 

  

About Sanofi
Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people’s lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply ourdeep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.
Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

Media Relations
Sandrine Guendoul | + 33 6 25 09 14 25 | sandrine.guendoul@sanofi.com
Léo Le Bourhis | + 33 6 75 06 43 81 | leo.lebourhis@sanofi.com
Victor Rouault | + 33 6 70 93 71 40 | victor.rouault@sanofi.com

Investor Relations
Thomas Kudsk Larsen |+ 44 7545 513 693 | thomas.larsen@sanofi.com  
Alizé Kaisserian | + 33 6 47 04 12 11 | alize.kaisserian@sanofi.com 
Felix Lauscher | + 1 908 612 7239 | felix.lauscher@sanofi.com  
Keita Browne | + 1 781 249 1766 | keita.browne@sanofi.com 
Nathalie Pham | + 33 7 85 93 30 17 | nathalie.pham@sanofi.com 
Tarik Elgoutni | + 1 617 710 3587 | tarik.elgoutni@sanofi.com
Thibaud Châtelet | +33 6 80 80 89 90 | thibaud.chatelet@sanofi.com 
Yun Li | +33 6 84 00 90 72 | yun.li3@sanofi.com 

