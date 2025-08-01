Press release: Online availability of Sanofi’s half-year financial report for 2025



Online availability of Sanofi’s half-year financial report for 2025

Paris, July 31, 2025. Sanofi announces that its half-year financial report for the period ending June 30, 2025 is now available and has been filed with the French market regulator Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under form 6-K.

This document may be found on the company’s corporate website: www.sanofi.com and downloaded from the “Investors” page, under the heading “Regulated Information”.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people’s lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply ourdeep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

