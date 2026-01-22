PreludeDx Appoints MiMi Reyes as Senior Executive Management Team to Support Growth Initiatives

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx®), a leader in precision diagnostics for early-stage breast cancer, today announced the appointment of MiMi Reyes as Senior Vice President of Operations. Reyes is a seasoned diagnostics and medical device executive with more than 25 years of experience and will oversee laboratory operations as PreludeDx continues to expand its technology, automation and capacity to meet accelerating demand.

"I'm excited to join PreludeDx at an important time for the company," said Ms. Reyes. "PreludeDx has built a strong foundation in precision diagnostics, and I look forward to partnering across teams to further strengthen operations, innovation, and ensure the delivery of high-quality testing that positively impacts patients."

Reyes is a results-driven, growth-focused executive who has led global molecular operations, and executed strategic growth initiatives in regulated U.S. and international environments. Her expertise includes managing laboratories compliant with CAP, CLIA, FDA, ISO 9001, and ISO 13485 standards, as well as building and leading high-performing teams.

Prior to joining PreludeDx, Reyes served on the Executive Management team at MDxHealth, where she oversaw Global Operations and led diagnostic testing programs in prostate cancer, bladder cancer, and urinary tract infections. Earlier in her career, she was an early pioneer at Agendia, supporting the launch of MammaPrint for early-stage breast cancer testing, and held leadership roles at CombiMatrix and US LABS.

"MiMi's operational leadership, deep understanding of regulated diagnostics, and proven ability to build and scale high-quality laboratory operations make her an exceptional addition to PreludeDx," said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx. "Her experience will be instrumental as we strengthen our operations to support higher patient demand and the new launch of our AidaBreast invasive breast cancer test."

Reyes holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of California, Irvine, and an Executive Healthcare MBA from the University of California, Irvine's Paul Merage School of Business.

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company serving patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology from the University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx is dedicated to developing precision breast cancer tools that impact treatment decisions. The company's mission is to provide innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™, Know Your Benefit. For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company's website: https://preludedx.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

