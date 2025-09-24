Prellis Biologics Enters Multi-Target Drug Discovery & Development Collaboration with Lilly to Advance Human Antibody Therapeutics

Collaboration combines Prellis' first-of-a-kind Biological AI – a rapid organoid and AI platform - with Lilly's world-class expertise in research, development and commercialization to develop high-quality next-generation antibodies

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prellis Biologics, Inc., a biotechnology company innovating human antibody discovery through organoid & artificial intelligence enabled technology, announced a multi-target drug discovery collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly"). In this strategic collaboration, the unique capabilities of Prellis' EXIS™ and AntiGen AI platforms will accelerate the discovery of highly diverse and fully human antibodies for multiple disease targets.

"We're transforming antibody discovery with real human biology and next-gen AI."

Terms of the Collaboration

Under the terms of the agreement, Prellis and Lilly will jointly discover and develop human antibody therapeutics for selected targets. This partnership aims to leverage Prellis' proprietary lymph node organoid technology system that rapidly recapitulates human immune response in vitro combined with rapid AI-based optimization for enhanced therapeutic efficacy, safety and manufacturability. Prellis will receive an up-front payment, development and sales milestones, and royalties for the licensed antibodies.

What Makes Prellis Unique

"With industry leading speed (~3-4 weeks), the EXIS™ platform generates diverse, high affinity antibodies, derived from fully human artificial lymph node organoids against a wide array of targets and targets classes including GPCR's. These hits are then matured by artificial intelligence into drug candidates," said Mike Nohaile, PhD, CEO of Prellis. "Moreover, by coupling organoid-derived biology with AI, we solve one of AI's biggest limitations in drug development: access to vast quantities of high-quality, fully human training data for novel targets. Ultimately, the future of drug development will be determined by the best data and that is exactly what we're delivering."

Prellis is developing a new type of "biological AI". While there have been previous commercial "biological AI" systems that use techniques such as imaging to detect tumors, Prellis' platform is the first to design drugs by combining a living biological system (i.e. human lymph node organoids) with generative AI refinements. This has the advantage of using real-world, fully human biology with feedback loops and AI training systems that continuously improve drug candidates. Prellis' vision is to replace previous biological drug discovery efforts with a more versatile and scalable bio-AI hybrid.

Les Miranda, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Prellis, added, "Our mission is to transform how antibody-based therapies are developed to create more precise, effective, and accessible candidates. We believe this agile approach represents the future of medicine, where biology and artificial intelligence synergistically converge to address complex diseases faster than ever before."

About Prellis

Prellis Biologics is the first company to develop a fully synthetic, animal-free, functional human immune system, Ex ternalized I mmune S ystem, (EXIS™). The EXIS™ platform allows Prellis to harness fully human immune responses for the development of antibody therapeutics, disease models, and target discovery. With industry-leading speed and resolution, Prellis' proprietary holographic printing technology can accurately match and rapidly replicate human organ and tissue structures. Prellis is dedicated to improving patient lives by discovering novel therapeutics, utilizing its unique capabilities in antibody discovery and in vitro human disease models. Learn more at prellisbio.com.

