Preclinical Imaging Market Size to Surge USD 4.45 Billion By 2034 Says Precedence Research

The preclinical imaging market size was valued at USD 2.92 billion in 2024, and it is predicted to increase from USD 3.05 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 4.45 billion by 2034.

The market is witnessing a solid CAGR of 4.30% between 2024 and 2034, driven by the increasing demand for non-invasive imaging techniques in drug development and biomedical research.

Preclinical Imaging Market Key Highlights:

🔸Norh America led the preclinical imaging market by holding more than 30% of market share in 2024.

🔸Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

🔸The optical imaging segment led the market in 2024.

🔸The multimodal segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

🔸The research and development segment led the market in 2024.

🔸The drug discovery segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

🔸The pharma and biotech companies segment dominated the market in 2024.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

Research analysts use preclinical imaging as a vital tool that lets them view biological systems at their molecular and cellular levels within living subjects. Multiple institutions across research areas maintain preclinical imaging as their standard tool to examine medical conditions and evaluate therapeutic actions. Preclinical studies achieve greater precision alongside improved efficiency through the combination of MRI with PET and CT alongside optical imaging as multimodal imaging technologies.

🔹 According to the World Health Organization (WHO) evaluation on December 31 2023 there existed 244 antibacterial therapeutics in their preclinical phases of development. Of the 244 antibacterial products under preclinical development 55% or 134 were being created in Europe while another 35% consisted of 85 products in the Americas. Research showed that institutions in high-income countries were developing 95% (232) of all antibacterial products.

The World Health Organization published its report about antibacterial agent development status in 2023. The analysis of antibacterial agents in development stressed that urgent new products are needed to treat critical infections while discontinuing antibiotics because of excessive use.

Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Preclinical Imaging Market

The preclinical imaging market experiences substantial changes from artificial intelligence which provides enhanced analysis of images alongside better data interpretation and optimized research protocols. Computational processing by AI algorithms surpasses traditional methods in image data precision and speed which enhances researcher capabilities to discover subtle biological shifts while tracking disease evolution.

Automated image segmentation and pattern recognition function through machine learning models which decreases human mistakes and raises research reliability. The combination of systems improves disease research methods as well as drug testing operations and biomarker tracking capabilities.

Major Trends in the Preclinical Imaging Market

Advancements in Multimodal Imaging

Recent advancements in medical research introduce various imaging combinations, such as MRI-PET and CT-SPECT which help doctors perform better diagnosis together with complete live tissue evaluation. The combination of hybrid imaging systems continues to grow in use for better disease modeling alongside pharmacokinetics research purposes. These combination imaging modalities offer superior resolution along with greater analysis sensitivity while penetrating tissue depths which make them powerful tools for scientific inquiries about complex diseases that include cancer and neurodegenerative disorders.

The incorporating both anatomical and functional imaging provides ongoing biological process observation which helps clinicians detect diseases earlier while evaluating treatment effectiveness. Hybrid imaging techniques have experienced advances in molecular imaging tracers which deliver exact visualization capabilities for cellular-level alongside metabolic system changes. PET/MRI technology testing runs as a 2023 clinical trial by the National Cancer Institute to evaluate its detection effectiveness against traditional methods for high-risk endometrial carcinoma metastasis scans.

Rising Adoption of Optical and Molecular Imaging

Optical imaging techniques, such as bioluminescence and fluorescence imaging gained increased popularity, as they offer excellent sensitivity real-time monitoring, and cost-efficient performance. New molecular imaging procedures enable clinicians to identify particular biological markers thus facilitating early stages of disease identification as well as pharmaceutical assessment.

A smart nanoprobe officially funded by NIH allowed researchers in 2023 to develop a signal-transmitting device that penetrated prostate tumors using the optical imaging method named Raman spectroscopy. The laboratory-tested mouse trials of this new probe show promising results for both tumor aggressiveness assessment and sequential therapy monitoring abilities that quickly report treatment effectiveness. In 2023 scientists funded by NIH demonstrated through state-of-the-art imaging that glassfrogs became transparent for camouflage purposes. Furthermore, studies have the potential to identify blood clotting and stroke-related disorders present in human populations.

Increased Focus on Big Data Analytics

Preclinical imaging science receives transformative benefits through new technologies that speed image reconstruction and boost data analysis capabilities while streamlining workflow processes.

AI-powered algorithms speed up and boost image analysis precision while optimizing drug discovery and decreasing experimental errors. Researchers funded by NIH have created AI models that perform diagnostic tasks across various cancer types by employing self-supervised learning algorithms to scan large pathology image collections. The ongoing developments shows advanced technologies play a pivotal role in advancing preclinical imaging procedures and disease mechanistic understanding.

Preclinical Imaging Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.08 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 3.05 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 4.45 Billion CAGR 2025 to 2034 4.30% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Leading Region North America Segment Covered Product, End-User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA)

U.S. Preclinical Imaging Market Size to Worth USD 956.86 Mn by 2034

The U.S. preclinical imaging market size surpassed USD 613.20 million in 2024 and is estimated to be worth USD 956.86 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 4.52% between 2024 and 2034.

Presence of Major Pharma Companies: North America’s Dominance to Sustain

North America dominated the preclinical imaging market, driven by the presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, robust research infrastructure, and substantial investments in drug discovery. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) endorses preclinical research that integrates imaging biomarkers, as they help researchers make better decisions during drug development by identifying disease evolution and therapeutic effects.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) dedicated funding to create imaging facilities in 2024 such as the GE Spinlab Hyperpolarization Unit for Preclinical Imaging at Washington University in St. Louis which serves to advance preclinical imaging research. Research institutions partnering with imaging solution providers speed up regional advancements through methodological and technological innovations for imaging technologies.

R&D on Rise in India & China: Asian Countries to Show the Fastest Pace of Growth

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the preclinical imaging market, attributed to rising government funding for biomedical research, expanding pharmaceutical R&D activities, and increasing adoption of advanced imaging technologies. China alongside India develops their preclinical research programs using governmental regulatory backing and improved research facilities.

In 2024 eight major international pharmaceutical corporations including Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, and Bayer created new research and development and innovation facilities in Beijing to demonstrate China's dedication to biomedical progress. Shanghai has established itself as a fundamental hub for the pharmaceutical industry, as the city now hosts operational bases of 18 leading pharmaceutical companies among the top 20 worldwide. Market growth in this region advances because of contract research organizations (CROs) that offer preclinical imaging-based services.

Preclinical Imaging Market Segmentation Outlook:

Product Outlook

The optical imaging devices segment held the largest share in 2024 due to their price effectiveness alongside high sensitivity real-time monitoring capabilities, and cost-effectiveness. The devices are extensively utilized during cancer research and studies of cardiovascular and neurological applications which drives their expanding market demand. Modern fluorescence and bioluminescence imaging techniques are expanding the potential uses of these devices in various applications.

The segment of multimodal imaging devices is also expected to show significant growth in the coming years. Professional diagnoses benefit from the combination of MRI-PET and CT-SPECT modalities, as these systems deliver complete in vivo evaluation and more precise diagnostic outcomes. The need for personalized medicine together with translational research advances drives industrial demand for multimodal imaging devices.

End-user Outlook

The biotechnology companies segment held the largest share in 2024. The fast expansion of biotechnology sectors particularly within North America and Asia-Pacific drives this market demand. Research institutes and pharmaceutical companies also make significant use of preclinical imaging techniques to investigate disease mechanisms, evaluate therapeutic interventions, and validate drug candidates.

The combination of increased government funding with academic institutions and imaging technology provider partnership activities has enabled these sectors to adopt preclinical imaging solutions.

Preclinical Imaging Market Top Companies

· Aspect Imaging (Israel)

· Bruker Corporation (US)

· Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

· Inc. (US)

· LI-COR

· Mediso Ltd. (Hungary)

· Milabs B.V. (The Netherlands)

· Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany)

· MR Solutions (UK)

· PerkinElmer (US)

· Trifoil Imaging (US)

What is Going Around the Globe?

🔹 In May 2023, Revvity, Inc. launched its enhanced imaging portfolio aimed at driving innovation across various applications in preclinical research. This debut features three new systems: the next-generation IVIS Spectrum 2 and IVIS SpectrumCT 2 imaging systems, which set new standards for versatility and sensitivity in vivo optical imaging. Additionally, the Quantum™ GX3 micro CT structural imaging solution was introduced, offering increased resolution and speed for both in vivo and ex vivo imaging to assist researchers studying disease biology or evaluating and fast-tracking therapeutic candidates. Furthermore, the Vega ultrasound system initially launched in North America in 2022, made its global debut. These cutting-edge technologies be showcased at the World Molecular Imaging Congress (WMIC) taking place from September 5-9 in Prague, Czech Republic.

🔹 In January 2024, the Beckman Institute welcomed a new ultra-high-performance PET-CT scanner. The Molecular Imaging Laboratory within the Biomedical Imaging Center of the Beckman Institute has acquired this new scanner, which will facilitate interdisciplinary research projects through ultra-high spatiotemporal resolution imaging of biological tissues in real time.

🔹 In February 2024, Bruker Corporation, announced its acquisition of Spectral Instruments Imaging LLC, a leader in preclinical in vivo optical imaging systems. This acquisition fills a gap in the technology and product portfolio of Bruker’s BioSpin Preclinical Imaging (PCI) division, broadening its range of preclinical solutions for disease research. Established in 2009 in Tucson, Spectral Instruments Imaging (SII) is at the forefront of technology for co-registered bioluminescence (BLI), fluorescence (FLI), and X-ray preclinical imaging. SII systems feature advanced optics, patented illumination, -90°C air-cooled high-sensitivity cameras, absolute calibration for quantifiable imaging, as well as excellent flexibility and ease of use.

🔹 In January 2023, INOVAIT and the Government of Canada announced a major investment in image-guided therapy (IGT), committing up to USD 22.7 million to support 14 commercialization-focused R&D projects through INOVAIT’s Focus Fund program. Established in 2020, INOVAIT is a pan-Canadian network hosted at Sunnybrook Research Institute (SRI) and supported by the Government of Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund, aiming to advance image-guided therapy to improve health care for Canadians. The network currently comprises nearly 70 member organizations across Canada.

🔹 In November 2024, United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, installed the world's first uMI Panvivo PET/CT system at Pueblo Medical Imaging in Nevada, USA. The uMI Panvivo is a powerful advanced platform that enhances United Imaging's fully digital PET/CT portfolio, boasting industry-leading NEMA spatial resolution of 2.9 mm. With an effective sensitivity of 181 counts per second per kilobecquerel (cps/kBq) and digital AI-driven 3D camera technology, the uMI Panvivo provides precision and care for all, while promoting success for everyone.

The research report categorizes the preclinical imaging market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Product

• CT Imaging

• MRI Imaging

• PET/SPECT Imaging

• Multi-modal Imaging

• Optical Imaging

• Ultrasound Imaging

• Photoacoustic Imaging

• Reagents

• Services

By End-User

• Biotech Companies

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Research Institutes

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Thanks for reading

