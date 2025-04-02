Precision Diagnostics Announces Major Enhancements to UpNext, the Industry-Leading Drug Testing Management System

SAN DIEGO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Diagnostics is excited to announce significant enhancements to UpNext by Precision, its secure, HIPAA-compliant drug testing management system designed for the behavioral health and judicial monitoring purposes. Originally launched in 2020 as a virtual waiting room solution to support healthcare providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, UpNext has evolved into a comprehensive, web-based drug testing management platform that streamlines operations, enhances patient experience, and ensures compliance with payer policies.

The latest enhancements to UpNext introduce:

Automated Scheduling & Protocol Customization – Providers can now create individualized drug testing protocols based on patient needs while ensuring compliance with payer policies and testing frequency requirements.

Elimination of Color Line Randomization – The new system replaces outdated, inefficient randomization methods with a structured, automated process, improving transparency, patient confidentiality, and consistency.

Reduced Administrative Burden – UpNext automates scheduling and testing protocols, minimizing manual workload for providers, improving efficiency, and reducing errors.

Enhanced Patient Experience – Patients benefit from clear, structured testing schedules, reducing uncertainty and improving adherence to their treatment plans.

Efficient Testing & Faster Results – With turnaround times of 24-48 hours, providers receive timely, actionable insights to support informed clinical decisions while reducing unnecessary testing.

“Precision Diagnostics remains committed to innovation and supporting providers with tools that improve efficiency, compliance, and patient care,” said Miguel Gallego, CEO of Precision Diagnostics. “With these enhancements, UpNext has become the most advanced, patient-centered drug testing management solution available, aligning seamlessly with payer policies and reducing administrative burdens for healthcare and judicial monitoring professionals.”

UpNext by Precision continues to set the standard for modern drug testing management, leveraging automation and customization to drive better outcomes for patients, providers, and payers alike.

For more information on UpNext and its latest enhancements, visit precisiondxlab.com/upnext or call 800.635.6901 to speak with a Precision Diagnostics representative.

About Precision Diagnostics

Precision Diagnostics is a leader in laboratory testing and healthcare technology solutions, providing advanced, data-driven tools that enhance clinical decision-making and patient outcomes. Through continuous innovation, Precision supports providers, payers, and patients in achieving better healthcare management by delivering highly accurate drug testing solutions and industry-leading analytics.

