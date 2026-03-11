Precision BioSciences Receives U.S. Patent Allowances Covering the PBGENE-HBV Program

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage gene editing company utilizing its novel proprietary ARCUS® platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for high unmet need diseases, today announced that it has received two Notices of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for patent applications relating to the Company’s PBGENE-HBV program.

The first Notice of Allowance relates to U.S. Patent Application No. 19/347,136, titled “Engineered meganucleases having specificity for a recognition sequence in the Hepatitis B virus genome.” The ’136 application includes composition of matter claims that, when granted, will encompass the ARCUS nuclease utilized in PBGENE-HBV.

The second Notice of Allowance relates to U.S. Patent Application No. 19/273,982, titled “Polypeptide linkers for use in engineered meganucleases.” The ’982 application includes composition of matter claims that, when granted, will encompass any polypeptide—including the PBGENE-HBV ARCUS nuclease—that comprises a novel, shortened polypeptide linker developed by Precision. Future ARCUS nucleases incorporating this novel polypeptide linker will also be covered by the granted claims.

When issued, each patent arising from these applications is expected to have a standard expiration date in November 2044.

“The U.S. patents arising from these two applications represent another important step in strengthening our intellectual property estate supporting PBGENE-HBV,” said Jeff Smith, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Research Officer of Precision BioSciences. “When issued, these patents will provide meaningful composition-of-matter protection for the PBGENE-HBV ARCUS nuclease through at least 2044 and provide additional overlapping coverage of this key program across multiple patent families.”

About PBGENE-HBV, A Hepatitis B Viral Elimination Program

PBGENE-HBV is Precision’s wholly owned in vivo gene editing program under investigation in a global first-in-human clinical trial, which is designed to be a potentially curative treatment for chronic Hepatitis B infection. In patients with chronic hepatitis B, cccDNA acts as a template to make new infectious viral particles. PBGENE-HBV is the only clinical stage program to date that targets the elimination of cccDNA, the sole source of viral replication, leading to sustained loss of HBV DNA and other downstream viral transcripts. PBGENE-HBV has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA.

