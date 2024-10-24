Precision BioSciences Presents Preclinical Data Highlighting the Capability of ARCUS for High-Efficiency Gene Editing Utilizing Homology-Directed Repair at the ESGCT 31st Annual Congress

- Stimulating gene editing by homology-directed repair (HDR) has the potential advantage of being able to achieve any type of edit, including gene insertion

- ARCUS approach potentially offers broader therapeutic than current gene editing modalities for diseases that require a gain in function

“Gene editing enzymes that support efficient HDR are relatively rare. However, we demonstrate here that ARCUS is capable of utilizing HDR with high efficiency to achieve a range of gene editing outcomes, including specific base changes, insertions, and the replacement of large segments of DNA within the genome,” said Jeff Smith, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Research Officer of Precision BioSciences. “These data continue to validate the ARCUS platform as an ideal modality for treating diseases that require gene insertion or repair to restore function whereas other gene editing modalities are largely focused on knocking-out function. In addition to the preclinical data presented today, we look forward to seeing supportive clinical validation of HDR-based ARCUS gene insertion through our partner iECURE, who is advancing their ECUR-506 clinical stage program utilizing an ARCUS nuclease for treating OTC deficiency,” added Jeff Smith.

Title: High-efficiency homology-directed insertion into the genome using ARCUS nucleases

Poster Number: #PO678

Presenter: Adam Mischler, PhD, Senior Scientist, Precision BioSciences Gene Discovery

Date and Time: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 6:00-7:30pm CEST

In preclinical work presented today, we show that targeted gene insertion can be achieved using ARCUS in greater than 85% of T cells and 39% of non-dividing primary human hepatocytes. These high rates of gene insertion were accomplished primarily through HDR as evidenced by the dependency on homology arms in the repair template and on the unique ARCUS 3’ 4 base pair overhang cut that resembles a processed end for stimulating HDR. Using HDR, ARCUS successfully demonstrates the ability to support a wide range of DNA editing approaches using a template to define the specific edit. Unlike base editors’ limitation to two possible base changes, ARCUS was able to produce all twelve possible base changes, in addition to producing very specific base removal and insertions. Unlike prime editors, ARCUS was also able to generate whole gene insertions and even replace large segments within a gene to restore function. The characteristic enzymology of ARCUS nucleases drives high rates of HDR, which can potentially be leveraged to achieve a multitude of highly precise gene editing functions for therapeutic benefit.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is an advanced gene editing company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS genome editing platform that differs from other technologies in the way it cuts, its smaller size, and its simpler structure. Key capabilities and differentiating characteristics may enable ARCUS nucleases to drive more intended, defined therapeutic outcomes. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline is comprised of in vivo gene editing candidates designed to deliver lasting cures for the broadest range of genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

The ARCUS platform is being used to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for sophisticated gene edits, including gene insertion (inserting DNA into a gene to cause expression/add function), elimination (removing a genome, e.g., viral DNA or mutant mitochondrial DNA), and excision (removing a large portion of a defective gene by delivering two ARCUS nucleases in a single AAV).

