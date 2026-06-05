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Praxis Precision Medicines to Participate in Goldmans Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

June 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a fully integrated, leading central nervous system (CNS) precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will be presenting a corporate overview at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2026 taking place in Miami, FL at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel on Monday, June 8, 2026 at 8:00am ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available through this link. A replay of the event will also be available on Praxis’ “Events and Presentations” website after each event for approximately 180 days.

About Praxis  
Praxis Precision Medicines is a fully integrated, leading central nervous system (CNS) precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four late-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: 
Praxis Precision Medicines 
investors@praxismedicines.com 
857-702-9452 
 
Media Contact:
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
617-430-7576

Massachusetts Events Healthcare Neuroscience
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