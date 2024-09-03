SUBSCRIBE
Praxis Precision Medicines to Announce Topline Data from the Phase 2 EMBOLD Study of Relutrigine (PRAX-562) in SCN2A and SCN8A Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies on September 3, 2024

September 3, 2024 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Mass., Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that it will share the topline results from the Phase 2 EMBOLD study of relutrigine (PRAX-562) in SCN2A and SCN8A Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEEs) on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, prior to market open. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast presentation at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the trial results.

Conference Call and Webcast Presentation
Date and Time: Tuesday, September 3, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET
Webcast: LINK

A replay of the presentation will be posted, when available, to Praxis’ website on the “Events and Presentations” page under the investor section of the website.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Praxis Precision Medicines investors@praxismedicines.com 857-702-9452 Media Contact: Dan Ferry Life Science Advisors Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com 617-430-7576

Massachusetts Phase II Data
