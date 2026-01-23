PracticeWise Announces Eric Meier as Chief Executive Officer

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PracticeWise is pleased to announce that Eric Meier has join the organization as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 16, 2026.

Eric brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience across healthcare technology, software, medical devices, and digital health. He has served as CEO, President, and Board Member for venture-backed and private equity–backed organizations, with a strong track record of scaling organizations, strengthening operations, and building high-performing teams in complex healthcare environments.

Eric previously served as President and CEO of Owl, Inc., an enterprise SaaS company focused on measurement-based care in behavioral health. During his tenure, he led the organization through significant growth and expansion, building multidisciplinary teams, strengthening partnerships with health systems, payers, and community organizations, and advancing the company's product and commercial capabilities. Following Owl's integration into NeuroFlow, Eric served as President of Behavioral Health Markets, where he led behavioral health market strategy and post-integration commercial alignment.

Earlier in his career, Eric held senior leadership roles including President and CEO of Cervel Neurotech and Founder, President, and CEO of Calypso Medical, where he led platform development, regulatory approvals, commercialization efforts, and organizational growth. He previously spent time at Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), directing market and business development initiatives within global surgical device organizations.

Eric holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Duke University. He has served in multiple board and advisory roles across healthcare, technology, and community organizations.

"What drew me to PracticeWise is its relentless focus and commitment to elevating the delivery of behavioral health. I'm excited to partner with our team to deepen our impact, expand our reach, and support practical, evidence-informed tools into the hands of providers serving kids and families," said Meier.

PracticeWise was founded in 2004 with a mission to connect people and knowledge to nurture the health and well-being of youth and families. Working primarily in children's mental health, PracticeWise supports providers, organizations, and systems through evidence-informed resources, knowledge management strategies, clinical decision support tools, and training and consultation services designed to strengthen real-world practice and improve outcomes.

"Practicewise has appointed Eric Meier as its new CEO, further strengthening its focus on providing evidence-based solutions in pediatric and adolescent mental health. Eric brings extensive experience in the healthcare sector, particularly in software development and mental health innovations" said Sharon Gabrielson, Chair of the Board of Directors. "His extensive leadership experience across healthcare and technology, and his proven track record of strong organizational growth are exactly what we need to achieve our mission of providing evidence-based behavioral health solutions to as many children and their support systems as possible."

Eric's appointment marks an important next chapter for PracticeWise as the organization continues to strengthen its impact, deepen partnerships, and support the delivery of high-quality, evidence-informed care.

