PolyPid to Participate in the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that the Company’s management will present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference taking place virtually on February 11 - 12, 2025.

Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

PolyPid’s presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 11:20 AM Eastern Time and for 365 days after via the conference platform or using the following link.

The PolyPid management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during this event. Investors interested in meeting with PolyPid at the conference should contact their Oppenheimer representative.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for the treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.

For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

