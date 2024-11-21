Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Size to Attain USD 5.50 Bn by 2034

The global point-of-care glucose testing market size is calculated at USD 3.65 billion in 2024 and is estimated to attain around USD 5.50 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2034.





Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Highlights:

· North America point-of-care glucose testing market accounted for the largest market share of 41% in 2023.

· Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth in the point-of-care glucose testing market.

· By product, the lancing devices and strips segment contributed the biggest market share of 63% in 2023.

· By product, the blood glucose meter segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the projected period.

· By application, the type 2 diabetes segment recorded more than 81% of market share in 2023.

· By end use, the home care setting segment generated the highest market share of 62% in 2023.

Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market

The adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the Point-of-Care glucose testing market is transforming diabetes management from reactive care to proactive, personalized treatment. By integrating real-time analytics, predictive capabilities, and automation, AI empowers patients and healthcare providers to manage glucose levels more effectively, improving quality of life and reducing the economic burden of diabetes-related complications. This transformative role positions AI as a key driver in the future growth of the market.

Market Overview and Industry Potential:

The point-of-care glucose testing market is showcasing a prominent progressiveness due to the rising incidence rates of diabetes among the population of all age groups. Medical devices are gaining popularity along with advanced technologies due to their optimized features for analyzing blood glucose levels in the body. The market is also growing significantly due to the increasing number of blood glucose tests among pregnant women, children, adults, and elderly population.

The potential end users of glucose testing kits and resources include hospitals, clinical laboratories, pathologies, and home-care settings. These end users also contribute to the vast adoption of point-of-care glucose testing methods by understanding their effectiveness. The vast array of product suppliers across the globe is providing clinically proven test kits, devices, medical equipment, and service centers, ultimately expanding the healthcare infrastructure and expenditure.

Roche Diagnostics provides point-of-care glucose testing solutions which include Cobas Pulse System, Accu-Chek Inform II System, and Navify Integrator that enhance patient performance by offering accuracy, and precision in test methods. These solutions and services deliver professionalism to healthcare workers by empowering their knowledge about data analytics and software solutions to manage patients’ healthcare treatments efficiently.

In July 2024, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc. launched an advanced Biosen C-Line which is ideally known as the glucose and lactate analyzer. This Biosen C-Line analyzer uses an enzymatic sensor technology to measure blood glucose levels in the whole blood, plasma, and serum. These innovations are offering better insights into managing the disease efficiently.

Major Trends in the Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market

· Advancements in Point-of-care Diagnostics Testing: The enhancement in patient-centered healthcare is due to real-time patient monitoring and diagnostics through the integration of telehealth into POC testing. There are innovations in wearables and mobile health technologies, biosensors, AI, and microfluidics that are driving the expansion of accurate and precise point-of-care diagnostics tests. The new non-invasive diagnostic methods are also developed which offer a promising future for point-of-care testing.

· Research Organizations Providing Research Funding: The National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) organized the programs to support the developments in point-of-care testing research. Point of Care Technologies – Diagnostics and Point of Care Technology Research Network that provide real-time medical evaluation and analysis of diseases. Furthermore, there are several funded projects for different universities by NIBIB.

· Developments in Personal Glucose Meters: Commercial glucose tools called personal glucose meters are developed to detect glucose and non-glucose levels in the body. The personal glucose meters are based on wireless connectivity and offer convenience at home care settings for glucose monitoring and effective diabetes management. These devices help to analyze various targets such as glucose consumption transduction, enzymatic transduction, etc. They have applications in several fields such as biomedical analysis, environmental monitoring, food safety, etc.

Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.65 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 3.80 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 5.50 Billion Growth Rate from 2024 to 2034 4.2% Leading Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End User, and By Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Regional Analysis:

U.S. Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Size and Forecast 2024 to 2034

The U.S. point-of-care glucose testing market size is predicted to increase from USD 1.05 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 1.62 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034.





North America is Experiencing Dominating Growth in the Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market

North America is witnessing prominent growth with outstanding innovations by leading industrial players in the point-of-care glucose testing market. The American Diabetes Association reported that over 10 million Americans were treated with insulin and received positive test results from a continuous glucose monitoring system in 2022. Moreover, in January 2024, Medtronic received CE approval for its MiniMed 780G System with Simplera Sync which is a disposable continuous glucose monitor that does not require fingersticks.

· In October 2024, Abbott announced the U.S. FDA approval for its continuous glucose monitoring sensors named FreeStyle Libre 2 and 3 Systems for diabetes management.

· In February 2024, DexCom announced the launch of its real-time continuous glucose monitoring system named DexCom ONE+ in Poland, Belgium, and Spain. The company will also launch this product in the Middle East and Africa, and other European countries in the coming period.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Hold a Prominent Share in the Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market During the Forecast Period

In the Asia Pacific region, Japan and Australia are highly demanding point-of-care tests for the regular and timely monitoring of their glucose levels. In September 2023, the 10th Asia Pacific Chapter Meeting of the International Society for Peritoneal Dialysis was held in New Delhi, India and it has been reported that continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) can be an alternative for glycemic assessment in diabetes patients. Terumo in Japan is dedicated to delivering insulin injection needles, insulin patch pumps, and other medical devices to the market which accelerates the development of Automated Insulin Delivery System (AID) and other advanced solutions.

· Diabetes Australia administers the National Diabetes Services Scheme (NDSS) which is an initiative by the Australian Government and in November 2024, Dexcom G7, a real-time continuous glucose monitoring system was launched in Australia which offers greater glucose control and it is approved to wear on the arm and abdomen.

· In July 2024, the Heart Foundation in Australia honored the House of representative’s inquiry report and recommendations on diabetes to address the association between diabetes and cardiovascular risk.

Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Analysis

The lancing devices and strips segment held the dominating share in the point-of-care glucose testing market due to the rising prevalence of anemia and diabetes and the rising demand for lancets or lancing devices. These lancing devices offer features like vibration feedback, adjustable depth, and pre-set depths. Trividia Health is one of the leading companies in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of self-monitoring blood glucose devices. This company also offers lancing devices, sterile and safety lancets, blood glucose meters, test strips, insulin syringes, ketone test strips, fiber tablets, and diabetes skin care products. However, the blood glucose meter segment is anticipated to grow remarkably due to the competency of glucometers to measure the sugar levels in a blood sample.

By Application Analysis

The type-2 diabetes segment led the market due to the expansion of the healthcare sector and favorable government regulations or reimbursement policies. In December 2023, the American Diabetes Association released the standards of care in diabetes while in 2024, the International Diabetes Federation invited its member associations to participate in a global survey about diabetes-related educational activities and policies in schools. There are free online courses available for diabetes people related to nerve health and diabetes.

The Indian Council of Medical Research provided the guidelines for the management of type 2 diabetes. In November 2024, the Federal Register which is the daily journal of the U.S. Government reported the proclamation by the U.S. president saying that the country raises awareness about this chronic condition and promotes strategies to prevent and manage it during National Diabetes Month. However, the same segment type 2 diabetes is expected to reach a significant growth during the forecast period.

By End User Analysis

The home care setting segment experienced prominent growth in the market due to the extensive use of point-of-care glucose testing medical devices at home care settings for diabetes patients or related conditions. The rising number of elderly populations is raising the need for home care settings for early diagnosis and prevention of diseases and appropriate diabetes management. The personalized diabetes care includes screening, diagnosis, and therapeutic actions which deliver favorable health benefits.

Competitive Landscape and Major Breakthroughs in the Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market

The point-of-care glucose testing market continues to evolve rapidly and witnessing significant advancements in the years 2023 and 2024 with a dynamic competitive landscape. Major players such as Abbott, Hoffmann-La-Roche, ACON Laboratories, EKF Diagnostics, Nova Biomedical, etc. maintain a dominant position in the point-of-care glucose testing market. These companies are leveraging their vast resources and expertise to drive innovation and expand their clinical research capabilities.

In July 2024, Roche received a CE Mark for its Accu-Chek SmartGuide Continuous Glucose Monitoring Solution. However, in April 2024, the World Health Organization announced the expansion of prequalification which includes in-vitro diagnostic medical devices for monitoring blood glucose levels and HbA1c point-of-care assays. These medical devices include capillary blood and test strips and the WHO also invites manufacturers who are willing to take the prequalification assessment of these products.

What is Going Around the Globe?

· In June 2024, Abbott announced the launch of its bio-wearable device named Lingo biosensor which is efficient in the monitoring of internal body status, tracking of blood glucose levels, etc. It also provides personalized and real-time insights with customized coaching to help people develop healthy eating habits, maintain their metabolism, and optimize their standard of living.

· In March 2024, Nova Biomedical announced the U.S. launch of its New Generation StatStrip Glucose Hospital Meter System which is designed for hospital glucose testing and comprises features like a Linux operating system with enhanced cybersecurity, RFID data entry, wireless charging, etc. It has also received USFDA approval for use in critically ill patients.

Segments Covered in the Report:

By Product

· Lancing Devices and Strips

· Blood-Glucose Meter

By Application

· Type-1 Diabetes

· Type-2 Diabetes

By End User

· Hospitals and Clinics

· Home Care Settings

· Others

By Region

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa

