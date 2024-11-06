Pneumococcal Vaccines Market to hit US$ 12.51 billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global pneumococcal vaccines market is estimated to be valued at USD 8.92 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.51 billion by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2024 to 2031.

The pneumococcal vaccines market is primarily driven by the increasing focus on immunization programs globally. Various governments and non-profit organizations are focusing on vaccinating people to prevent pneumococcal diseases. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), childhood immunization programs have prevented more than 25 million future pneumonia cases in 74 low and middle-income countries since 2000.

Furthermore, the increasing cases of pneumococcal diseases globally are also contributing to the growth of the market. Pneumonia is one of the leading causes of death among children under 5 years of age, claiming lives of over 800,000 children each year globally.

Market Trends

Growing production of conjugate vaccines is a key trend gaining traction in the pneumococcal vaccines market. Conjugate vaccines aim to generate immune response towards multiple serotypes of pneumococcal bacteria. Companies are focusing on developing higher valent conjugate vaccines with coverage for more serotypes. For instance, in February 2021, Pfizer received approval from the U.S FDA for 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (Vaxneuvance) for prevention of invasive disease.

Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $8.92 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $12.51 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Vaccine Type, By Target Population, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing prevalence of pneumococcal diseases • Advancement in vaccine technologies Restraints & Challenges • High costs associated with vaccine development • Side effects associated with vaccines

Additionally, partnerships and collaboration between manufacturers for development and commercialization of novel pneumococcal vaccines will also support the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Opportunities

The rising prevalence of pneumonia across all age groups is expected to drive the growth of the pneumococcal vaccines market during the forecast period. The incidence of this disease in older adults is also rising at an alarming rate. This has increased the demand for efficient vaccines to prevent various pneumonia-causing strains of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

The pneumococcal conjugate vaccines help protect infants and young children with a 13-valent or 10-valent vaccine. This will propel the sales of preventive pneumococcal vaccines globally.

Over the past few years, various governments across major markets have increased their support for immunization programs by expanding coverage and access to pneumococcal vaccines. Several developing nations have introduced pneumococcal conjugate vaccines in their national immunization programs with funding support from global health organizations. For instance, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance has aided in introducing PCV into routine childhood immunization programs of over 70 countries.

Rising government support for immunization and reducing disease burden through vaccination programs will create new revenue streams for pneumococcal vaccine manufacturers.

Key Market Takeaways

The global pneumococcal vaccines market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to rising prevalence of pneumonia globally.

On the basis of vaccine type, the conjugate vaccine segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its high efficacy against pneumococcal disease.

On the basis of product type, Prevnar 13 is expected to hold the largest share due to preference among healthcare providers.

By distribution channel, distribution partner companies segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to their extensive networks.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to higher adoption of pneumococcal vaccines.

Competitor Insights

- Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

- CSL

- Sanofi

- GSK plc

- Merck & Co., Inc.

- Pfizer Inc.

- Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd

- Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co.,Ltd

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Pfizer Inc. received marketing authorization from the Committee of Medicinal Products designed for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate (20vPnC).

In October 2023, Vaxcyte, Inc. collaborated with Lonza for a new commercial manufacturing agreement. With this collaboration, Vaxcyte plans to expand its commercial manufacturing capacity for its PCV candidates.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Vaccine Type

Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccines (PCVs)



PCV13 (Prevnar 13/Prevenar 13)





PCV10 (Synflorix)





PCV7 (Prevnar/Prevenar)



Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccines (PPVs)



PPSV23 (Pneumovax 23)





PPSV14 (Pneumo 14)

By Target Population

Adults (≥ 65 years)



Children (< 5 years)



High-Risk Adults (18-64 years)

By Route of Administration

Intramuscular



Subcutaneous

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

