Pneumococcal Pneumonia Hospitalizes An Estimated 225,000 Adults Annually; Lung Association Urges Vaccination for Eligible Individuals

CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pneumococcal pneumonia is a potentially serious bacterial lung infection that causes approximately 225,000 hospitalizations among adults in the U.S. each year. Age, certain underlying medical conditions and lifestyle factors may increase the risk of developing pneumococcal pneumonia. To help protect those at greatest risk, the American Lung Association, in partnership with Pfizer, is launching an educational effort encouraging adults—especially those 50 and older—to talk with a healthcare provider about pneumococcal vaccination.

Pneumococcal pneumonia is the most common type of bacterial pneumonia. It is caused by a bacteria (Streptococcus pneumoniae) that is normally found in the upper respiratory tract. If it causes disease, symptoms can appear suddenly and may last for weeks or longer. Common symptoms include fever, chills, cough, chest pain and difficulty breathing. Severe cases may lead to airway blockage, collapsed lungs or other potentially life-threatening complications that may lead to hospitalization. Importantly, a person can get pneumococcal pneumonia more than once, which is why vaccination for eligible adults is an important step in helping to prevent the disease.

"Pneumococcal pneumonia is more than just a bad cold or minor infection—it can be serious, especially for older adults and those living with certain underlying medical conditions. This disease can strike at any time of year, and if you are at increased risk, now is the right moment to speak with a healthcare provider about protection," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "Our goal for this campaign is to ensure people understand their risk and know that vaccination is an effective way to help prevent this disease."

The pneumococcal vaccination recommendation includes:

All adults ages 50 and older

Adults ages 19–49 with certain underlying medical conditions or risk factors, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic heart disease and diabetes, and for those who smoke

Even if someone has previously been vaccinated, additional vaccination may be recommended depending on the type and timing of earlier vaccination. Having the flu can also increase a person's risk for pneumococcal pneumonia, further underscoring the importance of staying current with recommended immunizations.

In 2023, more than 11 million adults in the U.S. were estimated to have COPD, and 23 million were estimated to have asthma, which are conditions that increase the likelihood of pneumococcal pneumonia1. Adults with certain underlying medical conditions face increased risk, however age also plays a significant role:

Adults 50 and older are approximately 6 times more likely to develop pneumococcal pneumonia than those 18–49 2

Adults 65 and older are over 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with the disease than adults 18-49, based on a study that analyzed data between 2014-2016

The American Lung Association and Pfizer are committed to increasing awareness about pneumococcal pneumonia and ensuring those at risk have access to information and resources. For more details on pneumococcal pneumonia and vaccination, visit Lung.org/pneumococcal.

About the American Lung Association



The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future.

For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events.

Media Contact: Jill Dale, Jill.dale@lung.org, 312-940-7001

1 CDC, National Center for Health Statistics, National Health Interview Survey, 2023. Analysis by the American Lung Association Epidemiology and Statistics Unit using SPSS software. https://wwwn.cdc.gov/NHISDataQueryTool/SHS_adult/index.html



2 Based on data from Optum's Clinformatics Data Mart Database between 2016 and 2019

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SOURCE American Lung Association