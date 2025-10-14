PMV Pharmaceuticals to Present Rezatapopt Pivotal Phase 2 Initial Analysis and Natural History Study Results at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Oral presentation to highlight initial data from ongoing pivotal Phase 2 study of rezatapopt, a first-in-class precision oncology investigational therapy, in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring a TP53 Y220C mutation

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“PMV Pharma” or the “Company”; Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for oral and poster presentations at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics being held October 22-26, 2025 in Boston, MA.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation

Title: Rezatapopt for locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors with a TP53 Y220C mutation: Initial analysis of the pivotal PYNNACLE Phase 2 trial

Date and Time: Friday, October 24; 10:00 – 11:40 AM ET

Session and Location: Clinical Trials Plenary Session; Level 3, Ballroom AB

Presenter: Alison M. Schram, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Poster Presentations

Title: Rezatapopt for locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors with a TP53 Y220C mutation: Initial analysis of the pivotal PYNNACLE Phase 2 trial

Date and Time: Friday, October 24; 12:30 – 4:00 PM ET

Session and Location: Poster Session B; Exhibit Hall D

Title: Natural history and prognostic value of TP53 Y220C mutation in advanced solid tumors: A real-world study

Date and Time: Saturday, October 25; 12:30 – 4:00 PM ET

Session and Location: Poster Session C; Exhibit Hall D

About Rezatapopt

Rezatapopt (PC14586) is a first-in-class, small molecule, p53 reactivator designed to selectively bind to the pocket in the p53 Y220C mutant protein, restoring the wild-type tumor-suppressor function. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track designation to rezatapopt for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors with a p53 Y220C mutation.

About the PYNNACLE Clinical Trial

The ongoing Phase 1/2 PYNNACLE clinical trial is evaluating rezatapopt in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring a TP53 Y220C mutation. The primary objective of the Phase 1 portion of the clinical trial was to determine the maximum tolerated dose and recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of rezatapopt when administered orally to patients. Safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and effects on biomarkers were also assessed. The Phase 2 portion is a registrational, single arm, expansion basket clinical trial comprising five cohorts (ovarian, lung, breast, and endometrial cancers, and other solid tumors) with the primary objective of evaluating the efficacy of rezatapopt at the RP2D in patients with TP53 Y220C and KRAS wild-type advanced solid tumors. For more information about the Phase 1/2 PYNNACLE clinical trial, refer to www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT trial identifier NCT04585750).

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53. TP53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The Company’s co-founder, Dr. Arnold Levine, established the field of p53 biology when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize more than four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with a pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com.

