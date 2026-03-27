Plus Therapeutics Appoints Diagnostics and Molecular Diagnostics Industry Leader Ron Andrews to its Board of Directors

HOUSTON, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (“Plus” or the “Company”), a healthcare company developing and commercializing precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceuticals for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, announces the appointment of diagnostics industry veteran Ron Andrews to its Board of Directors.

“Ron Andrews brings an extensive wealth of diagnostics experience to the Plus board room developed over multiple decades in the industry,” said Marc H. Hedrick, M.D., Plus Therapeutics President and Chief Executive Officer. “He will make an immediate impact on the Company as we scale CNSide, first in the U.S. and then globally. Furthermore, his breadth of connections throughout the global diagnostics industry will help the Company maximize the positive impact of CNSide on patients with central nervous system cancers and drive value for stockholders.”

Mr. Andrews currently is an experienced leader in the Diagnostics and Molecular Diagnostics industry with over 35 years leading various sized organizations from divisions of large global entities such as Abbott Diagnostics, Roche Molecular Diagnostics and LifeTechnologies/Thermo Fisher to public CEO roles in successful start-up organizations like Clarient Inc. and Oncocyte Inc. Most recently, Mr. Andrews has focused on assisting venture capital firms’ portfolio companies with interim CEO and Executive Chairman roles to bring emerging molecular technology companies through product development and fund-raising cycles. He has been instrumental in over $600M of capitalization for the various entities he has led or chaired and has led over $15B in exits over the course of his career. Mr. Andrews has held numerous board positions in public and private companies as well as served as a member of the Board of Governors of CancerLinQ LLC, a wholly-owned non-profit subsidiary of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. He currently serves on the Board of Trustees for Wofford College and several privately-held Molecular Diagnostic companies. Mr. Andrews graduated from Wofford College in 1981 with degrees in Biology and Chemistry.

Mr. Andrews added, “CNSide represents an important leap forward in technology, utilizing cerebrospinal fluid to help physicians better identify and manage leptomeningeal metastases. I’m pleased to join Plus’s board and to work closely with my fellow board members and management to optimize its strategy and path forward in its diagnostics business.”

About CNSide Diagnostics, LLC

CNSide Diagnostics, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. that develops and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests, such as CNSide®, designed to identify tumor cells that have metastasized to the central nervous system in patients with carcinomas and melanomas. The CNSide® CSF Assay Platform enables quantitative analysis of the cerebrospinal fluid that informs and improves the management of patients with leptomeningeal metastases.

About Plus Therapeutics

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "will," and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this press release could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq; the early stage of the Company’s product candidates and therapies; the results of the Company’s research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to the clinical trials of its product candidates and therapies; the Company’s liquidity position and capital resources and its ability to raise additional cash; the outcome of the Company’s partnering/licensing efforts; risks associated with laws or regulatory requirements applicable to the Company; market conditions, product performance, litigation or potential litigation, and competition within the cancer diagnostics and therapeutics field; ability to develop and protect proprietary intellectual property or obtain licenses to intellectual property developed by others on commercially reasonable and competitive terms; challenges associated with radiotherapeutic manufacturing, production and distribution capabilities necessary to support the Company’s clinical trials and any commercial level product demand; statements regarding the potential market for the CNSide CSF Assay Platform, the timing in which the CNSide CSF Assay commercialization is expanded, revenue and corporate profitability expectations including support reimbursements and payments for the CNSide CSF Assay, the development and utility of the CNSide CSF Assay and expectations as to the Company’s future performance, including the next steps in developing the Company’s product candidates and material security breach or cybersecurity attack affecting the Company’s operations or property. This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Any or all forward-looking statements the Company makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions the Company might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those identified in this press release. This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Plus Therapeutics discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect Plus Therapeutics’ business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including Plus Therapeutics’ annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements Plus Therapeutics makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Plus Therapeutics might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. There may be events in the future that the Company is unable to predict, or over which it has no control, and its business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may change in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.