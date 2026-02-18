Pluri Secures Global IP Position with China Patent Grant for Large-Scale Immune Cell Expansion, Complementing Prior U.S. Patent

Expands patent protection across major global pharmaceutical markets, including the U.S., China and Asia-Pacific

HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. (“Pluri”, the “Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”) (Nasdaq and TASE: PLUR ), a leading biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary platform for cell-based solutions to create a collaborative network of ventures, today announces that the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has granted Pluri Biotech Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Pluri, a patent covering its proprietary 3D immune cell expansion and activation technology.

The patent, titled “System and Methods for Immune Cells Expansion and Activation in Large Scale” (Patent No. Cn 119301238 b), expands Pluri’s global intellectual property (IP) portfolio, including granted patents in the United States and additional granted patents in Japan, Korea, Australia and Israel. The expanded portfolio supports the Company’s strategy to pursue global collaboration and licensing agreements for immune cell therapy products built on Pluri’s automated, large-scale manufacturing platform.

The patent family covers large-scale production of diverse immune cell types, both unmodified and genetically modified, across multiple therapeutic areas. The platform enables expansion of cell types spanning lymphoid and myeloid lineages, including conventional and unconventional T cells (such as MAIT), Natural Killer (NK) cells, Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL), and Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) and T Cell Receptor (TCR) engineered variants.

Securing this new patent in China comes at a pivotal moment for the country’s rapidly expanding cell therapy landscape. China has emerged as one of the world’s most dynamic markets for CAR-T and advanced cell therapies, driven by growing clinical adoption, expanding manufacturing infrastructure, and increased investment. Protecting Pluri’s IP in China not only strengthens our global portfolio but strategically positions us to participate and contribute to one of the fastest-growing ecosystems worldwide.

Pluri’s patented 3D platform addresses these industry bottlenecks and is designed to enable mass production through a unique bioreactor system that mimics the human lymph node environment to expand billions of immune cells. We believe that this approach significantly enhances cost-efficiency by reducing the prohibitive expenses typically associated with traditional cell therapy production, a critical requirement for the high-volume Chinese pharmaceutical market. Furthermore, we believe that the platform ensures rigorous quality control through a fully automated, closed-loop process that maintains batch-to-batch consistency and cell integrity at an industrial scale.

A Strategic Bridge for Global Pharma

With patent protection across the U.S., China, Japan, Korea, Australia and Israel, Pluri provides an “IP Bridge” for partners developing therapies on its platform across the world’s primary healthcare markets. We believe that this broad coverage supports a unified framework for international licensing and development, helping global pharma companies operate in China with greater confidence, while enabling Chinese biotech leaders to pursue global expansion. By protecting key manufacturing methods in both CNIPA and U.S. Patent and Trademark Office jurisdictions, Pluri’s cross-continental defensibility can potentially reduce partnering risk and strengthen high-value collaborations where scalability, quality consistency and IP protection are critical to commercial success.

“We believe that securing patent protection in China, one of the most dynamic cell therapy markets globally, validates the novelty and scalability of our technology," said Yaky Yanay, chief Executive Officer and President of Pluri. "Together with our granted patents in the U.S., Japan, Korea, Australia and Israel, our goal is to offer partners a globally protected manufacturing platform capable of supporting large-scale immune cell production."

