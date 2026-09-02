PixCell Medical Expands into Canada Through Partnership with Inter Medico Following Health Canada Class III Licence for HemoScreen

YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Sept. 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- PixCell Medical today announced its expansion into the Canadian market following the receipt of a Health Canada Class III Medical Device License for its HemoScreen™ point-of-care hematology analyzer and a new distribution partnership with Inter Medico. Building on the company's recent Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification, the milestone enables healthcare providers across Canada to adopt HemoScreen for rapid, lab-quality Complete Blood Count (CBC) testing closer to the patient.

As the world's second-largest country by land area, Canada faces unique challenges in delivering timely diagnostic services across geographically dispersed communities, with nearly one in five Canadians living in rural areas. Against a backdrop of growing demand for decentralized diagnostics, HemoScreen offers a new approach to near-patient hematology testing. Requiring just a drop of venous or capillary blood, the analyzer combines AI-powered digital imaging with PixCell Medical's proprietary Viscoelastic Focusing technology inside a fully self-contained disposable cartridge. With no maintenance, calibration, external reagents or liquid waste, HemoScreen enables lab-quality 5-part differential CBC testing in hospitals, community clinics, oncology centers and remote healthcare settings where conventional laboratory analyzers are often impractical.

The Health Canada license and partnership with Inter Medico establish the foundation for PixCell Medical's commercial expansion into Canada. For more than 45 years, Inter Medico has introduced advanced diagnostic technologies to laboratories and healthcare providers across the country, providing the local expertise and market presence needed to make innovative point-of-care hematology testing more widely accessible to Canadian clinicians and patients.

"We want to ensure that all laboratories and healthcare providers, including those in small rural and remote locations, have access to the technology and information they need to best care for their patients," said Dan Lichtman, CEO of Inter Medico. "We have partnered with PixCell Medical because we've seen how HemoScreen has improved patient care in hospitals and laboratories in other countries and we've seen firsthand how easy it is to implement and use."

"Receiving Health Canada's authorization marks an exciting milestone for PixCell Medical as we continue expanding access to rapid, decentralized hematology testing around the world," said Dr. Avishay Bransky, CEO and co-founder of PixCell Medical. "Canada's healthcare system includes many hospitals and communities where timely access to lab diagnostics can make a meaningful difference to patient care. Together with Inter Medico, we look forward to making lab-quality CBC testing more accessible wherever clinical decisions are made."

About PixCell Medical

PixCell Medical develops innovative hematology solutions that bring laboratory-quality Complete Blood Count (CBC) testing to the point of care. Its flagship product, HemoScreen™, is the first FDA-cleared 5-part differential CBC analyzer for point-of-care use, combining AI-powered digital imaging, proprietary Viscoelastic Focusing technology and fully disposable reagent-filled cartridges to deliver rapid, maintenance-free testing from a single drop of blood. HemoScreen is used in hospitals, clinics, oncology centers and decentralized healthcare settings worldwide.

For more information, visit www.pixcell-medical.com.

About Inter Medico

Inter Medico specializes in providing leading-edge instrumentation and reagent solutions to Canadian customers. We are proud of the success we have achieved over the past 45 years based on our dedicated service and support. Our organization consists of a matrix of front-line support through our bilingual customer support team, a coast-to-coast network of Account Managers and Field Service Engineers. Our technical support team is ready to answer any questions related to our reagents and instrumentation through our bilingual 24-hour, 7-day-a-week 1-800 hotline.

For more information, visit www.Inter-Medico.com.

Media Contact:



PixCell Medical



Jake Jones



jake.jones@pixcell-medical.com





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SOURCE PixCell Medical