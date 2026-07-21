SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Piedmont Atlanta Hospital Treats First Patients in the Southeast in PIANO Trial for Brain Aneurysms

July 21, 2026 | 
1 min read

ATLANTA, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Atlanta Hospital has successfully treated the first patients in the Southeast in the PIANO IDE Trial. The study is testing two devices used to help treat brain aneurysms.

Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization with more than 12,000 donors annually that for centuries has sought to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve.

Piedmont is the third site in the United States to join the PIANO Trial and the first in the Southeast to perform these procedures. The first two cases were led by Michael F. Stiefel, M.D., Ph.D., Medical Director of the Piedmont system's Stroke Program and Director of Cerebrovascular and Endovascular Neurosurgery and the Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Other Piedmont doctors working on the trial include A. Jesse Schuette, M.D., and David I. Bass, M.D., Ph.D.

"These devices have been used in more than 20,000 patients around the world," said Dr. Stiefel. "Studies outside the United States have shown strong results and low complication rates."

Doctors already use flow-diverting devices to treat brain aneurysms, but choices in the United States are limited. The p48 and p64 MW HPC devices are already used in other countries.

"We are glad to study a new device that may give doctors another way to treat brain aneurysms," said Dr. Stiefel. "Our goal is to keep giving patients safe, research-based care."

Both patients did well during and after their procedures and went home the next day.

The p48 and p64 MW HPC devices are still being studied in the United States and can be used only for research under federal law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/piedmont-atlanta-hospital-treats-first-patients-in-the-southeast-in-piano-trial-for-brain-aneurysms-302830843.html

SOURCE Piedmont Healthcare

Georgia Patient recruitment
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Skyline of Atlanta
Manufacturing
UCB Investing $2B To Build Manufacturing Facility in Georgia
March 25, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
A female doctor of mixed race, meets with a senior couple as she reviews recent test results with them. The senior couple of African decent, listens closely as they receive the good news.
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TAKEDA
Takeda’s Commitment to Trial Representation is Shaping the Future of Clinical Research
January 5, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Podcast
M&A Ticks Up, ASCO Excites and Vaccines Cause More Drama
June 4, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Hand touching virtual checklist with a checkmark, symbolizing approval, against backdrop of automated pharmaceutical production line
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Manufacturing Professionals
May 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel