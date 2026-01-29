Phraxis Announces First Post-Approval Study Procedure with EndoForce™ Anastomotic Connector at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phraxis Inc. today announced the successful initiation of its Post-Approval Study (PAS) for the EndoForce™ Anastomotic Connector, with the first procedure performed at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. This milestone marks a significant transition from regulatory achievement to the establishment of long-term, real-world clinical utility.

Post-approval studies are a vital component of the medical device lifecycle, extending evidence generation beyond the controlled environment of pivotal studies. The EndoForce PAS is designed to validate real-world performance and refine procedural techniques, specifically targeting the graft-to-vein outflow anastomosis—long considered the primary failure point in arteriovenous (AV) grafts.

The inaugural PAS procedure was performed by Dr. Ari Kramer, leading a multidisciplinary clinical team specialized in advanced vascular access.

"This milestone reflects our conviction that FDA approval is the foundation, not the finale, of a device's clinical narrative," said Alex Yevzlin, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Phraxis. "Through this study, we are upholding a rigorous commitment to transparency and evidence-based medicine, ensuring that the dialysis community has the longitudinal data necessary to improve patient outcomes."

John Zentgraf, Chief Operating Officer of Phraxis, added, "This first PAS case represents disciplined progress—aligning clinical evidence generation with deliberate operational execution. In the MedTech sector, durable innovation is built through this precise intersection of clinical rigor and scalable practice."

Phraxis remains dedicated to advancing the durability of vascular access through structured partnerships and data-driven insights. The company views this momentum not as a singular event, but as the catalyst for a compounding cycle of generating clinical evidence and market adoption—an essential progression in establishing EndoForce™ as a new standard of care.

About Phraxis Inc. Phraxis Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to redefining outcomes in vascular access for hemodialysis patients. The EndoForce™ Anastomotic Connector is engineered to address the critical challenges of AV graft failure by reinforcing the outflow anastomosis, with the ultimate goal of enhancing graft longevity and patient quality of life.

