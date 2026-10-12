Phoenix Children’s Names Wanda Shoer Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer

Former Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson executive brings more than 25 years of global experience to the growing pediatric health system

PHOENIX, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children’s has appointed Wanda Shoer, MBA, as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, effective Nov. 2. In this role, Shoer will lead the health system's people strategy and teams that support talent acquisition, human resources, team member development and organizational effectiveness.

Shoer will oversee initiatives that support workforce growth and employee engagement throughout the health system, including creating more transparent career pathways, strengthening leadership development and expanding opportunities for employees to learn, grow and advance their careers. She will also play a key role in enhancing employee experience, supporting leaders in building strong teams and strengthening Phoenix Children's position as an employer of choice for healthcare professionals.

"Wanda has built her career leading transformation across large, complex global healthcare organizations," said Catherine Codispoti, MHA, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. "She understands how to develop the systems, leadership capabilities and workforce strategies essential for sustainable success. As we continue evolving into a robust pediatric health system, her experience and people-first approach will help us strengthen our culture, invest in our workforce and create more opportunities for employees to build meaningful careers at Phoenix Children's."

Shoer brings more than 25 years of experience leading organizational transformation and business operations and across healthcare and global organizations. Her expertise in organizational effectiveness, technology and AI-enabled workforce solutions will help Phoenix Children's continue simplifying processes, strengthening leadership capabilities and supporting employees throughout the system.

Most recently, Shoer served as Chief Learning Officer at Sanofi, a global biopharmaceutical company with approximately 80,000 employees worldwide, where she led learning strategy, leadership development and workforce capability efforts. Her work focused on connecting workforce development to business priorities and building the leadership and organizational capabilities needed for the future.

Shoer said the opportunity to apply her experience in a mission-driven pediatric healthcare environment was a key factor in her decision to join Phoenix Children's.

"After spending much of my career supporting the treatment development side of healthcare, I was drawn to Phoenix Children's for the opportunity to connect more directly with children and families and support the people who care for them every day," said Shoer. "I look forward to listening to and learning from employees throughout the health system, understanding what they need to succeed and helping make Phoenix Children's an even better place to work."

Before her time at Sanofi, Shoer spent more than a decade at Johnson & Johnson in senior global leadership roles across talent, strategy, operations and organizational transformation. She earned her MBA in general management and healthcare from Simmons University in Boston and a bachelor's degree in Italian studies and economics from Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts.

Shoer succeeds Steve Schuster, who will retire at the end of the year following 8 years of dedicated service to Phoenix Children's. Mostly recently serving as Interim Chief Human Resources Officer, he has been a trusted advisor to leaders, a strong advocate for employees and an important partner in advancing Phoenix Children's people-focused initiatives.

About Phoenix Children's



Phoenix Children’s is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 12 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for more than 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,405 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

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SOURCE Phoenix Children's