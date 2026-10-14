Phoenix Children’s Names Kevin Snyder Vice President of Marketing & Communications

PHOENIX, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children’s today announced that Kevin Snyder, MAOM, has been named Vice President of Marketing & Communications. In this role, he will lead efforts to strengthen brand visibility, support strategic growth priorities and deepen engagement with patients, families, employees, donors and community stakeholders.

"Kevin is a deeply mission-driven leader who understands how clear communications and authentic storytelling can help connect families to the care they need," said Phoenix Children's SVP and Chief Strategy Officer Stephanie Kearney, MBA, MHA, FAHCE. "His experience leading marketing and communications for some of the nation's most respected children's healthcare organizations, combined with his strategic mindset and passion for people, make him an exceptional fit for Phoenix Children's."

Snyder joins Phoenix Children's from Nicklaus Children's Health System, where he served as System Vice President and Chief Marketing, Communications & Brand Officer. As a member of the senior leadership team, he helped advance strategic initiatives, support expansion into new markets and strengthen the organization's brand during a period of significant transformation.

Prior to Nicklaus Children's, Snyder held executive leadership roles with Bayhealth, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PeaceHealth and St. Joseph Health System. Throughout his career, he has helped healthcare organizations strengthen their brands, navigate change and build meaningful connections with the communities they serve.

"What stands out most to me about Phoenix Children's is the people who are so deeply committed to the children that we serve every day," said Snyder. "Joining an organization that is shaping the future of pediatric healthcare in Arizona and beyond is an incredible opportunity. I look forward to helping more families understand the breadth of care available from birth through adulthood and highlighting the people, programs and expertise that make that possible."

Snyder holds a master's degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Oklahoma.

About Phoenix Children's



Phoenix Children’s is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 12 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for more than 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,405 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

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SOURCE Phoenix Children's