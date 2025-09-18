Phio Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Life Sciences Future Conference

Key updates to include advances made in the on-going clinical trial for INTASYL siRNA lead product candidate PH-762

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio today announced that Phio Pharmaceuticals is a presenting company at theConference to be held September 25 - 26, 2025.Mr. Robert Bitterman, President and CEO of Phio Pharmaceuticals, will deliver an update on its on-going Phase 1b clinical trial for skin cancer. He will also be discussing strategy and anticipated next steps in the PH-762 development program upon completion of the treatment phase of the study. Mr. Bitterman and his management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference September 25 - 26, 2025.September 26, 2025 at 10:00 AM ESTConference, Sheraton Valley Forge Hotel, King of Prussia, PAis the annual meeting of the Pennsylvania life sciences community hosted by Life Sciences PA (formerly Pennsylvania Bio). Key stakeholders including pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, investment organizations and strategic advisors are invited to participate in the September meeting in King of Prussia, PA.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company advancing its INTASYLgene silencing technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The on-going Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit