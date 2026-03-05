Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Renmark Financial Communications Live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio announced today that Mr. Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Phio Pharmaceuticals will provide an overview of the Company's INTASYL siRNA platform and discuss recent clinical progress and priorities, followed by a live Q&A.Phio's lead clinical candidate, PH-762, is being evaluated as an intratumoral therapy in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. In its Phase 1b trial, Phio has reported that 22 patients completed treatment across five dose-escalation cohorts, with no dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events. The Company has also reported a pathological response rate in cSCC across all dosing cohorts of approximately 65%, including an 85% pathological response (6 of 7 patients) in the highest-dose cohort.Phio has indicated that FDA engagement regarding next-stage clinical development is targeted for the second quarter of 2026 and has reported cash and cash equivalents projected to sustain operations into the first half of 2027."We look forward to sharing why we believe INTASYL represents a differentiated approach to immuno-oncology and discussing our strategy for PH-762 as we plan for the next stage of development," said Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of Phio Pharmaceuticals.Phio's presentation and live Q&A will take place on Monday, March 9, 2026, at 10 AM EDT in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc.A replay of the event may be accessed on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website atPhio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company advancing its INTASYLgene silencing technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsJames R. Kautz:Tel: (416)-644-2020 or (212)-812-7680To view the source version of this press release, please visit