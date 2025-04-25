Philips provides update on the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2025 Agenda

April 25, 2025

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) provides an update on the Annual General Meeting 2025 which has been convened on March 24, 2025 (AGM).

As previously announced, the AGM agenda includes the proposal to appoint Mr Bob White (American, 1962) as a new member of the Supervisory Board, with effect from May 8, 2025, given his extensive expertise and experience in health technology and quality.

Since the company published the agenda for the AGM, Mr White has been nominated to become Chief Executive Officer at Olympus Corporation and has informed the company that in view of this nomination and his nomination at Philips, he will step down from other board positions he currently holds.

In light hereof, the Supervisory Board and Mr White have agreed that he will become a member of Philips’ Quality & Regulatory (Q&R) Committee but that he will not be acting as its chair as was previously communicated.

Following shareholders’ approval of all proposals in respect of the Supervisory Board composition at the AGM, Dr Paul Stoffels will become chair of the Q&R Committee of the Supervisory Board, and Mrs Herna Verhagen will succeed Dr Paul Stoffels as chair of its Remuneration Committee.

Following his appointments at Philips and Olympus, Mr White will hold one non-executive and one executive position at publicly listed companies in line with current guidelines from proxy advisors on directors’ external commitments.

