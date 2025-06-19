Phase Genomics Launches ProxiMeta™ Starter and Elite Bundles to Expand Access to Genome-Resolved Metagenomics

The new suite of products unlocks greater access to Hi-C metagenomic research, accelerating discovery from complex microbial communities in human and environmental research applications

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phase Genomics, Inc., a leader in genomic technology development, today announced the launch of its new ProxiMeta Starter and Elite Bundles, comprehensive product offerings that make genome- and mobilome-resolved metagenomics more accessible for researchers across microbiome, environmental and public health applications. Built on Phase Genomics’ award-winning Hi-C metagenomics platform, the streamlined, full-service solutions accelerate discovery from within complex microbial communities.

“We built the ProxiMeta bundles to meet researchers exactly where they are, whether just getting started or leading large-scale research projects. Research doesn’t look the same today as it did even last year. Labs are being asked to do more with fewer resources across the board, and we’re here to help,” said Ivan Liachko, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Phase Genomics. “The ProxiMeta bundles offer a flexible platform that evolves with a researcher’s career and their science.”

The two new bundles provide a scalable entry point for new users and a hands-off option for labs looking to outsource highly specialized technical workflows. The Starter and Elite bundles for Hi-C metagenomics combine robust sequencing, dynamic bioinformatics and personalized scientific support into ready-to-use formats, without the constraints of 16S-based techniques or culturing.

The ProxiMeta Starter Bundle is tailored for early-career researchers new to next-generation metagenomics, offering an affordable on-ramp to advanced microbial insights for up to two samples with guaranteed success on library prep. If the initial library preparation fails, Phase Genomics will re-prep the sample at no additional cost. Starter includes hands-on support from Phase Genomics scientists. Learn more here .

is tailored for early-career researchers new to next-generation metagenomics, offering an affordable on-ramp to advanced microbial insights for up to two samples with guaranteed success on library prep. If the initial library preparation fails, Phase Genomics will re-prep the sample at no additional cost. Starter includes hands-on support from Phase Genomics scientists. The ProxiMeta Elite Bundle offers a turnkey, remote extension of lab operations for experienced investigators with active funding and limited bench time. The bundle includes deep metagenomic shotgun sequencing and Hi-C assembly for up to eight samples, performed entirely in-house at Phase Genomics. Learn more here .

ProxiMeta Classic is still available as an à la carte option for researchers who prefer to customize their project scope or perform sequencing and analysis in-house. Classic delivers the same high-resolution capabilities with the flexibility of tailored support when needed.

The ProxiMeta platform has been heavily cited in leading peer-reviewed journals for its ability to generate high-quality genomes, resolve microbial population structure and link mobile genetic elements like plasmids and phages to their microbial hosts. The ProxiMeta Starter and Elite Bundles are available beginning today, June 19, 2025. For more information or to request a consultation, stop by booth 1109 at ASM 2025 or visit: https://info.phasegenomics.com/proximeta-bundles.

About Phase Genomics

Phase Genomics applies proprietary ultra-long-range genome sequencing technology to enable genome assembly, microbiome discovery, as well as analysis of genomic integrity and chromosomal aberrations. In addition to a comprehensive portfolio of laboratory and computational services and products, including reagent kits and genomic services, they also offer an industry-leading genome and metagenome assembly and analysis software. Based in Seattle, WA, the company was founded in 2015 by a team of genome scientists, software engineers, and entrepreneurs. The company’s mission is to empower scientists with genomic tools that accelerate breakthrough discoveries.

