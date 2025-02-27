Pharming Group to report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 13

Leiden, the Netherlands, February 27, 2025: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) confirms it will report its preliminary (unaudited) fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, for the period ended December 31, on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Pharming will host a presentation for analysts and investors at 13:30 CET/08:30 am EDT on March 13, 2025.

To participate in the conference call, please register in advance using the link below. Once registered, dial-in information and a unique PIN will be provided, allowing access to the call.

Conference call registration:

Please note, the Company will only take questions from dial-in attendees.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7d716758d12d4ad588b70fdbca665b6a

To watch the live webcast, please register in advance using the link below.

Webcast registration:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7qvoovac

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, the Netherlands

Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

T: +1 (908) 705 1696

E: investor@pharming.com



FTI Consulting, London, UK

Simon Conway/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne

T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Leon Melens

T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

E: pharming@lifespring.nl



Attachment