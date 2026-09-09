Pharming Group to participate in September 2026 investor conferences

Leiden, the Netherlands, September 9, 2026: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) today announced that its management will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of September:

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, New York, September 14, 2026

Fabrice Chouraqui, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Monday, September 14 at 09:30 EDT/15:30 CEST. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be made available in the “Events and presentations” and “Our news” sections of Pharming’s website.

Fabrice Chouraqui, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Monday, September 14 at 09:30 EDT/15:30 CEST. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be made available in the “Events and presentations” and “Our news” sections of Pharming’s website. Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, New York, September 15, 2026

For more information about these conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Pharming’s management team, please contact Pharming’s Investor Relations team at investor@pharming.com or your H.C. Wainwright or Morgan Stanley representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We develop and commercialize a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with U.S. and European operations.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming

Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Capital Markets

T: +1 (908) 705 1696

E: investor@pharming.com

Saskia Mehring, Head of Corporate Communications

T: +31 6 28 32 60 41

E: media.relations@pharming.com

Media Relations

Julia Deutsch (Lyra Strategic Advisory on behalf of Pharming)

E: JDeutsch@lyraadvisory.com

Netherlands: Leon Melens (LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication on behalf of Pharming)

T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

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