PharmaTher Launches M3DICINES(TM) National Network Program to Provide 3D-Printed Medicines for Rare Diseases, Discontinued Medicines, Drug Shortages and National Emergencies

Illustrative map of the M3DICINES™ Network. PharmaTher releases validated digital recipes to qualified nodes, which print the doses needed locally. Node locations are illustrative, and nodes require site qualification.

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National network launched. Open U.S. 503A compounding pharmacies, hospitals, CDMOs, 503B outsourcing facilities, research institutions and government sites.

Open U.S. 503A compounding pharmacies, hospitals, CDMOs, 503B outsourcing facilities, research institutions and government sites. Medicines ready to print. Network Partners get validated M3DICINES™ formulations, co-developed products for telehealth and other channels, and training and qualification support.

Network Partners get validated M3DICINES™ formulations, co-developed products for telehealth and other channels, and training and qualification support. Focused on unmet medical needs. Personalized doses, rare and ultra-rare diseases, discontinued medicines, drug shortages, clinical and research supply, and emergency preparedness.

Personalized doses. Many personalized prescriptions through U.S. telehealth are available only as injections or in a few fixed strengths.

Many personalized prescriptions through U.S. telehealth are available only as injections or in a few fixed strengths. Children and rare diseases. Children with rare diseases are often dosed from adult tablets cut at home, and about 95% of the roughly 10,000 known rare diseases have no FDA-approved treatment, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

Children with rare diseases are often dosed from adult tablets cut at home, and about 95% of the roughly 10,000 known rare diseases have no FDA-approved treatment, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health. Discontinued medicines. Many medicines are discontinued not because they stopped working, but because demand became too small for a production line.

Many medicines are discontinued not because they stopped working, but because demand became too small for a production line. Drug shortages. Many medicines are made in central plants, often overseas, far from the patients who need them.

Many medicines are made in central plants, often overseas, far from the patients who need them. Clinical and research supply. Trials often need many strengths in batches of a few hundred units.

Trials often need many strengths in batches of a few hundred units. National emergencies. Stockpiles hold limited quantities of finished medicines in a few standard strengths and forms, so supplies can run short in a large-scale emergency and may not meet every patient's needs.

Validate. PharmaTher and its development partners, including Craft Health, develop and validate M3DICINES™ formulations and the digital recipes for each dose. Qualify. Each Network Partner installs a CraftMake™ system and completes qualification and training with PharmaTher's support. Produce. Qualified sites print medicines for individual patients, PharmaTher products, partner programs and research and clinical supply. Stay ready. Qualified sites can become nodes in PharmaTher's planned National Emergency Preparedness Node Network.

Product offerings of validated M3DICINES™ formulations for 503A compounding pharmacies

of validated M3DICINES™ formulations for 503A compounding pharmacies White-label and CDMO programs for telehealth, consumer-health, pharmaceutical and biotech partners

for telehealth, consumer-health, pharmaceutical and biotech partners Consumables, software and service for every system in the network

for every system in the network Research collaborations and clinical supply with pharma, universities and government

with pharma, universities and government Government readiness contracts, if awarded

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) (the "Company" or "PharmaTher"), a specialty pharmaceutical company advancing 3D-printed medicines, today announced the launch of the M3DICINES™ National Network Program (the "Network Program"). The program will build a national network of qualified sites that make personalized medicines on CraftMake™ pharmaceutical 3D printers, supported by PharmaTher's M3DICINES™ platform.The network starts with U.S. 503A compounding pharmacies and is designed to expand to hospitals, contract development and manufacturing organizations ("CDMOs") and government facilities (together, "Network Partners").Each qualified site, or "node," can produce PharmaTher products, licensed formulations, partner programs and research supply and, in time, medical countermeasures for national emergencies.Conventional pharmaceutical manufacturing pays off only at hundreds of thousands to millions of identical units, which leaves many patients poorly served:Pharmaceutical 3D printing changes the economics. With CraftMake™ printers and the M3DICINES™ platform, one validated formulation can print any dose and combine several medicines and release profiles in one unit. Printing at room temperature, without heat or UV curing, opens the door to peptides and other heat-sensitive medicines. Every dose has a digital batch record and can be made where patients are.The network runs on one set of validated formulations and quality standards:PharmaTher is the exclusive North American distributor of Craft Health's CraftMake™ systems, CraftControl™ software, CraftBlends™ materials and service, and works with Craft Health to develop M3DICINES™ formulations using CraftBlends™.PharmaTher's model is built on the network, not on selling as many printers as possible. Over time, each productive node can create value through:The network may become more valuable as it grows. A validated formulation can run at every qualified node, so each new node extends the reach of every product, adds capacity for partners and adds surge capacity for national emergencies.Any CraftMake™ system in the M3DICINES™ Network can be qualified as a node in PharmaTher's planned National Emergency Preparedness Node Network. The idea is to stockpile the inputs, not the pills. In normal times, nodes do commercial work. In an emergency, PharmaTher would release validated digital recipes, and qualified nodes would print the doses needed locally, in the quantities, strengths and forms patients need.Under a 2025 U.S. executive order, the Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Reserve will stock ingredients for about 26 critical drugs rather than finished doses, and the U.S. Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) is piloting point-of-need drug manufacturing. PharmaTher plans to demonstrate the node network within the next 12 months and will pursue readiness contracts with ASPR and Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC). The network is designed to complement national stockpiles, not replace them."Mass manufacturing was built to make the same medicine millions of times. The M3DICINES™ Network is built to make the right medicine for one patient, close to where that patient is," said Fabio Chianelli, Founder, Chairman and CEO of PharmaTher. "The printer gets us into the pharmacy. Our products, our formulations and the network create the value. Every productive node expands what we can make and who we can reach, from a child who needs a dose no factory makes to a country that needs medicines quickly in an emergency. We are building a national medicines network powered by CraftMake™ pharmaceutical 3D printers, and we believe it can make PharmaTher a leader in 3D-printed medicines."PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company advancing 3D-printed medicines. Through its M3DICINES™ platform, PharmaTher develops validated formulations that print any dose, release profile or combination in one unit on CraftMake™ pharmaceutical 3D printers, for which it is the exclusive North American distributor. PharmaTher's pipeline includes personalized 503A products, including peptides and ketamine; FDA rare and ultra-rare disease programs; psychedelic medicines for clinical trials and special access programs; discontinued medicines; medicines in short supply; and medical countermeasures.PharmaTher also offers CDMO services, white-label products, and formulation licensing to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, telehealth, wellness, and consumer-health companies, and works with pharmacies, academic institutions, and government organizations.Learn more atandFabio Chianelli, Founder, Chairman and CEOPharmaTher Holdings Ltd.1-888-846-3171Organizations interested in becoming M3DICINES™ Network Partners can visit m3dicines.com or contactThis news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information other than statements of historical fact is forward-looking information, including statements about: the M3DICINES™ National Network Program and its expected benefits; the enrollment of Network Partners, including pharmacies, hospitals, CDMOs and government facilities; the terms on which CraftMake™ systems are placed in the network; the expectation that nodes will generate product, licensing, white-label, CDMO, consumables, service, research and government revenue; the development, launch and timing of PharmaTher's 503A and other products; the planned National Emergency Preparedness Node Network, its demonstration and potential readiness contracts; and the Company's ability to lead in 3D-printed medicines.Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions, including that: Network Partners will join the network on acceptable terms; Craft Health and the Company's other partners will perform as expected; the Company will maintain its exclusive distribution rights; the Company will obtain financing on acceptable terms to expand the network; and regulatory frameworks will develop as expected.Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the risks that: Network Partners may not join the network, or placements may not generate the expected revenue; expanding the network requires capital that may not be recovered; the Company faces regulatory requirements for compounding, including substance eligibility under Section 503A of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and state pharmacy laws; there is no finalized FDA framework for distributed pharmaceutical manufacturing; government funding and procurement are uncertain; and the Company depends on third parties, faces competition and may not obtain financing.No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated will occur or, if they do, what benefits the Company will derive from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information and should review the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ () for a full discussion of risk factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.Compounded drugs are not FDA-approved. 503A products are prepared by a licensed pharmacy for individual patients under a prescription, subject to substance eligibility and state requirements. Network Partner terms are subject to site qualification and definitive agreements. Nodes require site qualification, and readiness contracts are prospective. Ketamine is a controlled substance, and its compounding, manufacture and distribution require DEA registrations. Psilocybin and MDMA are controlled substances, available only through authorized trials and access programs.CraftMake™, CraftControl™ and CraftBlends™ are trademarks of Craft Health. M3DICINES™ is a trademark of PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.To view the source version of this press release, please visit