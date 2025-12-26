PharmaEssentia USA Announces Appointment of Jeffrey Williams as Independent Director

Seasoned global finance and governance leader joins Board to support the company’s continued global expansion

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaEssentia USA Corporation, a subsidiary of PharmaEssentia Corporation (TWSE: 6446), a global biopharmaceutical innovator based in Taiwan leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles to deliver new biologics in hematology and oncology, announced the appointment of Jeffrey R. Williams as Independent Director.

“We are pleased to welcome Jeffrey to our Board of Directors for PharmaEssentia USA,” said Ko-Chung Lin, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Jeffrey’s global governance and financial acumen, along with his deep understanding of the East Asian market, will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our international footprint and deliver innovation to patients worldwide.”

Mr. Williams is a seasoned corporate and nonprofit director with decades of experience in global finance, governance, and philanthropy, with a career deeply rooted in East Asia. He has served as an Independent Director of PharmaEssentia Corporation in Taiwan since May 2024 and brings valuable regional insight to the PharmaEssentia USA Board.

He currently serves as Director of UBS SDIC Fund Management Company, UBS Asset Management (China), and Koo Foundation Cancer Center Hospital. He is also a Trustee of the CMB Foundation, a trustee of Carleton-Willard Homes, and a Council Member of the Asian Corporate Governance Association.

Mr. Williams earned both his A.B. in East Asian Languages and Civilizations and his M.B.A. from Harvard University.

“Having had the opportunity to work closely with PharmaEssentia’s leadership team in Taiwan, I’ve seen firsthand the company’s dedication to scientific excellence and patient impact,” said Mr. Williams. “I’m honored to now extend that partnership to the USA Corporation and look forward to helping guide the company’s continued expansion as it brings innovative therapies to patients around the world.”

About PharmaEssentia

PharmaEssentia USA Corporation, located in Burlington, Massachusetts, is a subsidiary of PharmaEssentia Corporation (TWSE: 6446). PharmaEssentia Corporation, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a global and rapidly growing biopharmaceutical innovator. Leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles, PharmaEssentia aims to deliver effective new biologics for challenging diseases in the areas of hematology, oncology, and immunology with one approved product and a diversifying pipeline. Founded in 2003 by a team of Taiwanese-American executives and renowned scientists from U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today PharmaEssentia is expanding its global presence with operations in the U.S., Japan, China, and Korea, along with a world-class biologics production facility in Taichung, Taiwan.

