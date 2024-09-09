Pharmacy compounding veteran A.J. Day becomes CEO of Wilcrest Pharma

Newly formed, Houston-based 503B outsourcing facility will manufacture medications to meet demand for antineoplastic drugs and alleviate drug shortages.

HOUSTON, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilcrest Pharma, a newly formed, Houston-based 503B outsourcing facility specializing in producing antineoplastic medications and mitigating drug shortages, has named A.J. Day, PharmD, as its chief executive officer.

Day, a dedicated advocate for compounded medicine and patient access, brings a long record of experience in regulatory affairs and compounding supply chain. That experience will be essential in driving the company’s growth and advancing its product portfolio.

“Optimizing patient health care can be challenging in the face of drug shortages,” Day said. “Wilcrest Pharma combines clinical and technical formulation knowledge with CGMP expertise to bring top-quality products to the market. Our goal is to provide solutions that meet patient needs with the timely and accurate delivery of medication.”

Wilcrest Pharma will produce high-quality sterile and nonsterile medications that often are difficult to make or are in short supply for health systems, clinics, pharmacies and others.

Day previously served as vice president of Clinical Services at PCCA in Houston, a leading supplier of high-quality pharmaceutical chemicals, equipment and education for compounding pharmacies. Over his career, Day has provided expert testimony to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on behalf of the compounding profession, published journal articles on a variety of clinical subjects and led continuing education programs for physicians, veterinarians, pharmacists and regulators around the world.

He has served on the National Community Pharmacists Association Compounding Steering Committee and as a board member for the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding, Pharmacy Compounding Foundation and Texas Pharmacy Foundation.

Day also is involved with several pharmacy groups, including the Society of Veterinary Hospital Pharmacists, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and American Pharmacists Association. He studied chemistry at the University of Texas at Austin, and received his doctor of pharmacy from the University of Houston College of Pharmacy in 2007.

About Wilcrest Pharma

Houston

503B

Wilcrest Pharma is a newly formed,-basedoutsourcing facility focused on solving unmet needs in the pharmaceutical industry. The company will provide top-quality antineoplastic medications and address drug shortages to optimize patient health care for health systems, clinics, pharmacies and others. Wilcrest Pharma will officially open after the company has registered with the FDA and passed inspection to begin product sales.

For more information, visit www.wilcrestpharma.com.

Media contact: Briana Herrington, Burson, briana.herrington@bursonglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmacy-compounding-veteran-aj-day-becomes-ceo-of-wilcrest-pharma-302240347.html

SOURCE Wilcrest Pharma