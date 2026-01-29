Pharmaceutical Service Provider Vetter Pharma to Build New Manufacturing Site in Germany

Strategic Investments in the EU and US strengthen Vetter’s Global Footprint
• Building permit application for German site submitted
• Construction start is scheduled for the 2nd quarter 2026, with operational readiness in 2031
• Expansions in the US and Europe are included in a €1.5 billion investment plan
Ravensburg, January 29, 2026: Vetter, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical service providers for the production of injectable drugs, has confirmed its plans to build a state-of-the-art production facility in the Saarland region of southwest Germany. This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in the company’s long-term global growth strategy. Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026. Initially, approximately €480 million have been allocated for the first construction phase of the new commercial production plant. Operations are expected to commence in 2031.
The Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) acquired the approximately 95-acre industrial property in the city of Saarlouis at the end of 2024. This location was chosen following careful strategic investment considerations and supported by significant regional advantages. Vetter sees the potential to create up to 2,000 jobs in the long term. The European Commission has approved up to €47 million of state aid for this extensive project.
"With the construction of our new production facility in Germany, we continue on our path to sustainable growth. Long-term success derives from striking the right balance between stability and expansion," emphasizes Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the Advisory Board and member of the owner family. “With our investments in the state of Saarland, only a five hour drive away from our headquarters in Ravensburg, we are strengthening our commitment to Germany’s economic landscape while reaffirming our engagement as a strategic partner to the global pharmaceutical market.”
In parallel, the company recently began construction on a new clinical production site in Des Plaines, Illinois, USA. This new aseptic manufacturing facility emphasizes Vetter’s commitment to providing high-quality services and drug products during early clinical development.
For over 75 years, Vetter has been committed to quality, innovation, and responsibility in the production of sterile pharmaceuticals, improving the lives of patients worldwide. To meet growing customer demand and increasing market requirements, the company is investing in its existing sites in Germany, Austria, and the United States. With its newly planned commercial site, Vetter will significantly expand its production capacity.
© Vetter Pharma International GmbH: Aerial view of the 95-acre industrial site (marked) in southwest Germany acquired by Vetter for a new commercial production facility.
Picture source Saarland State Chancellery / Jennifer Weyland: Minister-President of Saarland Anke Rehlinger and Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the Advisory Board and member of the owner family, with the model of the new, multi-phase production site in Saarlouis.
About Vetter
Vetter is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with headquarters in Ravensburg, Germany, and production facilities in Germany, Austria, and the US. As a global player, the independent pharmaceutical service provider is also present in the Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, China, South Korea and Singapore with sales locations. Around the world, renowned pharma and biotech companies benefit from decades of experience, high quality, modern technologies, reliability, and commitment of its more than 7,700 employees. In close collaboration with its customers, the Vetter team helps enable the supply to patients all over the world with medicines, many of which are vital. The CDMO provides support from drug product development through clinical and commercial filling to a wide range of assembly and packaging services for vials, syringes, and cartridges. With innovative approaches, Vetter develops prefilled drug-delivery systems together with its customers to continuously improve patient safety, comfort, and compliance. Vetter takes responsibility for sustainable practices and operates as a socially and ethically responsible corporate citizen. The CDMO is a member of the UN Global Compact and Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and received platinum status in the renowned EcoVadis ranking. Multiple awards such as the CDMO Leadership Awards, Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award and the recognition of Best Managed Company emphasize Vetter’s commitment to sustainable business. Founded in Ravensburg in 1950, the company remains family-owned to this day. For more information, visit www.vetter-pharma.com and follow Vetter on LinkedIn.
Contact
Vetter Pharma International GmbH
Markus Kirchner
Corporate Spokesperson / Media Relations
Eywiesenstrasse 5
88212 Ravensburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)751-3700-3729
E-mail: PRnews@vetter-pharma.com