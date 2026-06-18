PharmaBlock Launches “Green and Intelligent Chemistry Engine” Strategy to Strengthen CRDMO Platform Capabilities for Next-Generation Therapies

Shanghai, June 17, 2026 -- During CPHI China 2026, PharmaBlock Sciences (Nanjing), Inc. (SZSE: 300725, “PharmaBlock”) hosted its group strategy launch event in Shanghai, officially unveiling its new strategic positioning as a “Empowering next-generation therapies with green and intelligent chemistry.” Dr. Minmin Yang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PharmaBlock, together with the company’s core management and technical leadership team, reviewed PharmaBlock’s evolution from a molecular building block business into an integrated CRDMO platform, and presented its latest platform capabilities across intelligent design, green manufacturing and integrated enablement.

Innovative drug R&D is shifting from a model driven primarily by target opportunities toward one that places greater emphasis on technology platforms, process capabilities and industrialization efficiency. Against the backdrop of increasingly complex molecules, compressed development timelines and more stringent global regulatory requirements, the role of CDMO companies is also changing: their value is moving beyond basic manufacturing execution and extending upstream into key areas such as molecular discovery, process design, quality system development and commercial delivery.

Reconstructing Next-Generation CRDMO Through Green and Intelligent Capabilities

Dr. Yang noted that over the past 18 years, PharmaBlock has continued to deepen its expertise in small-molecule chemistry and process technologies, building comprehensive service capabilities that span early-stage research, clinical development and commercial manufacturing. The company has also accumulated capabilities in green manufacturing, integrated services and global operations. In his view, geopolitics, artificial intelligence and carbon-reduction requirements are jointly reshaping the industry landscape, and traditional CRDMO models will struggle to fully address the complexity of next-generation therapies without new technological support.

According to Dr. Yang, the core of PharmaBlock’s “Green and Intelligent Chemistry Engine” lies in integrating intelligent R&D, green processes, digital applications and regionalized global delivery. On one hand, the company aims to improve early-stage discovery efficiency through building blocks, laboratory automation and AI technologies. On the other hand, it seeks to enhance manufacturing safety, compliance, efficiency, cost competitiveness and sustainability through continuous flow, enzymatic catalysis, digital process development and production, and green operations. To better serve global customers, PharmaBlock has also proposed a “region for region” service model, leveraging coordinated operations across China, the United States and Europe to stay closer to customers and improve supply chain resilience.

AI Drug Discovery Platform Improves Early-Stage R&D Efficiency

During the technology presentation, Dr. Jun Lu, Vice President of PharmaBlock, introduced ZoeStar™, the company’s self-developed end-to-end AI drug discovery platform. According to Dr. Lu, ZoeStar™ is built on PharmaBlock’s more than 200,000 building blocks and the deep integration of AI algorithms. The platform constructs virtual chemical spaces and generates molecules based on fragments derived from building blocks. Unlike purely algorithm-driven molecular generation, ZoeStar™ recommends candidate molecules under the constraints of synthetic accessibility and available physical building block resources, significantly improving the feasibility of moving AI-designed molecules into experimental validation and subsequent development.

Drug discovery today faces three layers of complexity: complex biology, complex molecular modalities and complex R&D cost structures. PharmaBlock’s proposed path is “AI + building blocks.” In this system, molecular building blocks have evolved from conventional “chemical fragments” into “PharmaChips” -- high-quality chemical infrastructure that can be called by AI, synthesized and scaled up.

Continuous Flow Enables Scalable Implementation of Complex Processes

Aimin Jiang, Executive Director of PharmaBlock and Head of the Continuous Flow Department, said that green and sustainable development, digital transformation, and pressure across both R&D and manufacturing are jointly driving changes in pharmaceutical manufacturing models.

Continuous flow and micro-packed bed platforms not only improve production capacity, but also address industrialization pain points such as scale-up of hazardous reactions, safe production and quality stability through precise heat and mass transfer, residence time control, online monitoring and engineering modeling.

To date, PharmaBlock has accumulated nearly 1,000 project practices across its continuous flow and fixed-bed platforms, with some projects reaching ton-scale production. Taking fixed-bed hydrogenation as an example, a 10-liter unit can deliver continuous output equivalent to that of a traditional large-volume batch reactor, while significantly reducing the amount of material held online.

Integrated CRDMO: From Point Solutions to Proactive Enablement

Dr. Shanbao Yu, Vice President of PharmaBlock, discussed changing industry needs from the perspective of integrated CRDMO services.

He noted that when innovative drug companies advance complex molecule projects, they often need to systematically balance route design, chiral construction, process safety, quality control, cost optimization and scale-up production. For CDMO companies, future capability requirements will shift from passive execution and point solutions toward end-to-end collaboration, technology-driven services and earlier involvement.

Integration is not simply about putting drug substance and drug product capabilities together. Rather, it requires the continuous transfer of process, analytical, quality and project management knowledge. DS/DP collaboration can help reduce repeated technology transfers and late-stage rework from PCC to IND, IND to NDA, and commercial supply, while improving data integrity and quality consistency.

Dr. Yu also emphasized that in areas such as complex small molecules, peptides, PROTACs and ADCs and AOCs, PharmaBlock will use building blocks, non-natural amino acids, linker libraries and innovative process technologies as foundational support to gradually expand its service capabilities for next-generation therapies.

Customer Representative Shares a Decade of Collaborative Partnership

Dr. Yuchuan Gong, Vice President and Head of Small Molecule Drug CMC at BeOne Medicines, a global oncology innovation company, attended the event as a customer representative and shared the long-term collaboration between the two companies. According to Dr. Gong, the partnership between BeOne Medicines and PharmaBlock began at the drug discovery stage and later expanded into CMC development and commercial supply.

Dr. Gong said PharmaBlock has provided sustained support to certain BeOne Medicines projects in areas including molecular building blocks, key starting materials, continuous flow processes, continuous hydrogenation, and mechanism- and data-driven R&D. The collaboration is intended to help shorten process development timelines, reduce manufacturing costs and improve consistency in critical quality parameters. He added that he looks forward to continued collaboration between the two companies across more innovative targets and drug molecules, with the shared goal of bringing high-quality and accessible innovative medicines to patients worldwide.

Globalization and Sustainable Development Advance in Parallel

In addition to its technology platforms, PharmaBlock also introduced its global production and service network.The company sets Nanjing as its global R&D center; the Zurich site in Switzerland as a strategic hub for European R&D support, warehousing and logistics services; West Chester and Hatfield sites in Pennsylvania, U.S., to serve local North American clients; and Zhejiang and Shandong manufacturing sites to support end-to-end production from clinical trials to commercialization. In 2025, overseas revenue accounted for more than 72% of PharmaBlock’s total revenue.

In terms of ESG and quality systems, PharmaBlock’s Zhejiang manufacturing site has passed FDA and NMPA PAI inspections and obtained multiple certifications, including ISO 14001 for environmental management, ISO 50001 for energy management, ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety, ISO 27001 for information security, ISO 28000 for supply chain security, and GB/T 39604 for social responsibility management systems. The company has also received the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Award for two consecutive years.

Speakers at the event collectively pointed to one trend: competition among CDMO/CRDMO companies in the new era is no longer only about capacity, pricing and delivery speed. Increasingly, it is a comprehensive competition across platform technologies, engineering scale-up, green manufacturing, digital capabilities, quality systems and global supply networks. For innovative drug companies, a truly valuable partner must be able to understand molecular and project risks at an earlier stage and provide continuous support across R&D, CMC and commercial supply.

Dr. Yang said that looking ahead, PharmaBlock will continue to advance its “Green and Intelligent Chemistry Engine” strategy, deepen its capabilities in AI, green processes and global delivery, and provide more efficient and sustainable R&D and manufacturing support for small molecules and next-generation therapies such as ADCs, PROTACs, peptides and oligonucleotides.

About PharmaBlock

PharmaBlock was officially operated in 2008 as a provider of drug-like small molecule building blocks and has since evolved into a fully integrated CRDMO partner following its IPO in 2017 (Stock Code: 300725.SZSE). Today, the company offers end-to-end solutions spanning from early-stage discovery to commercial manufacturing, with expanding capabilities in emerging modalities such as oligonucleotides, peptides, and complex conjugates.

PharmaBlock’s strategy is anchored in advancing sustainability through innovation in green and intelligent chemistry to empower next-generation therapies. In discovery, the company has advanced its building blocks into “PharmaChips” for next generation therapies including novel and high-purity short peptides, amidites and conjugate linkers. Leveraging three distinctive libraries: a DNA-encoded library, a fragment library, and an ultra-large, synthetically accessible virtual library and AI technologies, it enables customers to accelerate hit discovery and lead optimization

In development, drawing on extensive experience in the production of thousands of building blocks, PharmaBlock has built a strong green and intelligent technology platform for both development and manufacturing. This platform includes flow chemistry, process modeling, computational fluid dynamics (CFD), bio-/metal catalysis, high-throughput experimentation (HTE), process analytical technology (PAT), and digitalization, as well as advanced capabilities in Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS). These capabilities allow the company to address complex chemistry challenges, reduce development risks, and minimize environmental impact.

Committed to green and intelligent chemistry, PharmaBlock combines speed with sustainability. Its global “region-for-region” model ensures fast turnaround, reliable supply, and consistent quality for partners worldwide.