Phanes Therapeutics announces first biliary tract carcinoma (BTC) patient dosed in clinical study of spevatamig in combination with chemotherapy

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology, announced today that the first patient has been dosed in the clinical study of spevatamig in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of biliary tract carcinoma (BTC).

Spevatamig is a first-in-class native IgG-like bispecific antibody (bsAb) targeting claudin 18.2 and CD47. It was granted orphan drug designation (ODD) for the treatment of pancreatic cancer by the FDA in 2022 and was granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of patients with metastatic claudin 18.2-positive pancreatic adenocarcinoma in 2024. In 2023, Phanes entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Merck (known as MSD outside the US and Canada) to study spevatamig in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, pembrolizumab.

The multi-center Phase I/II clinical trial of spevatamig (NCT05482893), known as the TWINPEAK study, is currently evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of spevatamig in patients with advanced gastric, gastroesophageal junction, pancreatic ductal or biliary tract adenocarcinomas. The Phase I (CTR20241655) and Phase II (CTR20252758) clinical trials of spevatamig in China are currently recruiting patients.

ABOUT PHANES THERAPEUTICS

Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology. Currently, it is conducting three Phase I/II clinical trials, including the MORNINGSTAR study with its best-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb) program, mavrostobart, the TWINPEAK study with spevatamig and the SKYBRIDGE study with peluntamig. Both spevatamig and peluntamig are first-in-class bispecific antibodies and have been granted orphan drug designations as well as Fast Track designations by the FDA.

The company has built a strong pipeline by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms: PACbody®, SPECpair® and ATACCbody® to develop novel biologics that address high unmet medical needs in cancer.

For more information about Phanes Therapeutics, please visit www.phanesthera.com.

For business development or media inquiries, please contact bd@phanestx.com or media@phanestx.com, respectively.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phanes-therapeutics-announces-first-biliary-tract-carcinoma-btc-patient-dosed-in-clinical-study-of-spevatamig-in-combination-with-chemotherapy-302549488.html

SOURCE Phanes Therapeutics, Inc.