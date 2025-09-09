SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Phanes Therapeutics announces first biliary tract carcinoma (BTC) patient dosed in clinical study of spevatamig in combination with chemotherapy

September 9, 2025 | 
2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology, announced today that the first patient has been dosed in the clinical study of spevatamig in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of biliary tract carcinoma (BTC).

Spevatamig is a first-in-class native IgG-like bispecific antibody (bsAb) targeting claudin 18.2 and CD47. It was granted orphan drug designation (ODD) for the treatment of pancreatic cancer by the FDA in 2022 and was granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of patients with metastatic claudin 18.2-positive pancreatic adenocarcinoma in 2024. In 2023, Phanes entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Merck (known as MSD outside the US and Canada) to study spevatamig in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, pembrolizumab.

The multi-center Phase I/II clinical trial of spevatamig (NCT05482893), known as the TWINPEAK study, is currently evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of spevatamig in patients with advanced gastric, gastroesophageal junction, pancreatic ductal or biliary tract adenocarcinomas. The Phase I (CTR20241655) and Phase II (CTR20252758) clinical trials of spevatamig in China are currently recruiting patients.

ABOUT PHANES THERAPEUTICS

Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology. Currently, it is conducting three Phase I/II clinical trials, including the MORNINGSTAR study with its best-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb) program, mavrostobart, the TWINPEAK study with spevatamig and the SKYBRIDGE study with peluntamig. Both spevatamig and peluntamig are first-in-class bispecific antibodies and have been granted orphan drug designations as well as Fast Track designations by the FDA.

The company has built a strong pipeline by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms: PACbody®, SPECpair® and ATACCbody® to develop novel biologics that address high unmet medical needs in cancer.

For more information about Phanes Therapeutics, please visit www.phanesthera.com.

For business development or media inquiries, please contact bd@phanestx.com or media@phanestx.com, respectively.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phanes-therapeutics-announces-first-biliary-tract-carcinoma-btc-patient-dosed-in-clinical-study-of-spevatamig-in-combination-with-chemotherapy-302549488.html

SOURCE Phanes Therapeutics, Inc.

Southern California Data Phase I Phase II Patient recruitment
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Blue growth graph business chart data diagram on success financial presentation background with abstract up arrow bar symbol or finance marketing price statistic and economy market profit investment.
Neuroscience
Rapport Jumps 180% on ‘Best Case’ Mid-Stage Data for Epilepsy Pill
September 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Creative collage image young man builder architect engineer occupation lungs healthcare illness disease drawing background.
Lung cancer
Merck, Daiichi Sankyo Stage Lung Cancer Rally With ‘Strong’ Pivotal Data for I-Dxd
September 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Exeternal view of the Servier's headquarters in France
Cancer
Servier Commits up to $530M Into Eye Cancer Deal With IDEAYA
September 2, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Podcast
Oral Weight-Loss Race Heats Up as New Data From Lilly, Viking Reset Expectations
August 26, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst