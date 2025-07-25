Pfizer Completes Licensing Agreement with 3SBio

Exclusive license to promising investigational cancer immunotherapy complements and strengthens Pfizer’s innovative Oncology portfolio

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today the completion of a global, ex-China, licensing agreement with 3SBio, Inc. (01530.HK) granting Pfizer exclusive rights for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of 3SBio’s SSGJ-707, a bispecific antibody targeting PD-1 and VEGF developed using 3SBio’s proprietary CLF2 platform. This agreement solidifies Pfizer at the forefront of innovative cancer research and further enhances the company’s robust oncology pipeline.

“We are excited to contribute our significant expertise and resources to advance rapidly the development of the SSGJ-707 program including novel combination strategies across a number of our major tumor areas of focus,” said Chris Boshoff, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and President, Research & Development, Pfizer. “This is an important candidate that combines two key targets in a promising class of medicines, complementing our antibody-drug conjugate portfolio and further demonstrates our commitment to advancing pioneering science to deliver transformative cancer medicines and new hope to people living with cancer.”

SSGJ-707 is currently undergoing several clinical trials in China for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), metastatic colorectal cancer, and gynecological tumors. Positive interim Phase 2 results evaluating the safety and efficacy of SSGJ-707 as monotherapy in patients with advanced NSCLC were recently presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Pfizer plans to manufacture drug substance for SSGJ-707 in Sanford, North Carolina, and drug product in McPherson, Kansas. The clinical development plan for SSGJ-707 moving forward will include trial sites across the U.S. and rest of world with priority to the Phase 3 global development plan for NSCLC and other solid tumors. The first Phase 3 global studies will initiate enrollment in the U.S.

Under the terms of the agreement, 3SBio will receive a payment of $1.25 billion. Pfizer will also make a $100 million equity investment in 3SBio. Additionally, the agreement provides Pfizer the option to extend the license to include exclusive development and commercialization rights to SSGJ-707 in China. In exchange for the exclusive rights in China, Pfizer will pay 3SBio up to $150 million in option payments. For additional background on the licensing deal, please read the announcement press release here.

