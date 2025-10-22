Pfizer Canada Announces Health Canada Approval of ABRYSVO® for Adults 18+

With the approval of ABRYSVO® for adults aged 18+, there is now a way to help protect against RSV in a population that previously did not have vaccination options.

KIRKLAND, QC, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Pfizer Canada ULC announced today that Health Canada has approved a new indication for ABRYSVO®, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) stabilized prefusion F subunit bivalent vaccine, for use in adults aged 18-59 at increased risk for lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by RSV, in addition to existing indications of all adults over 60 and infants from birth through 6 months of age via maternal immunization. This milestone marks a significant expansion in RSV prevention, offering protection to a broader adult population previously without vaccine options.

ABRYSVO® addresses a substantial unmet need, as the first and only RSV vaccine indicated for adults 18 years and older. ABRYSVO® is also the only vaccine with a dual indication to help protect adults and infants form birth to 6 months of age through maternal immunization.

"RSV doesn't just affect the very young or the very old. It can have serious consequences for adults with underlying health conditions too1," said Dr. Shawn Edwards, Family Physician, Stratford General Hospital. "This new indication can help protect more at-risk Canadians from a virus that's often underestimated but can be life-threatening."

RSV is a highly contagious virus that can affect individuals of all ages, causing respiratory illnesses ranging from mild cold-like symptoms to severe complications.2 While traditionally associated with infants and older adults, RSV also poses a serious health risk to adults aged 18+, particularly those with underlying medical conditions or compromised immune systems.2

"We are pleased to now be able to offer ABRYSVO® to a wider population of Canadians," said Ranjita Banerjee, Primary Care Portfolio Lead, Pfizer Canada. "This expanded indication reflects Pfizer's commitment to advancing public health by helping to protect vulnerable populations across all life stages."

