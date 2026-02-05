Pfizer Announces 2025 Grant Recipients Driving Innovative Solutions in Cancer Care

Pfizer Canada's investment of $900,000 supports projects nationwide that help improve the lives and care of Canadians living with lung, colorectal, prostate or bladder cancer.

KIRKLAND, QC, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - This World Cancer Day, Pfizer Canada ULC ("Pfizer"), in partnership with leading oncology patient organizations, is proud to announce the 2025 recipients of a series of grants to help advance oncology care and innovation in Canada. An investment of $900,000 has been made across different projects to support the development of innovative, patient-centric solutions for some of Canada's most diagnosed cancers: lung, colorectal, prostate, and bladder cancer.1

World Cancer Day's 2026 theme of #UnitedByUnique echoes Pfizer's commitment to measurably improving the quality of care for individual Canadians living with cancer. Pfizer's patient group partnerships across the oncology community remain integral to addressing gaps in care, meeting the needs of patients, and ensuring equitable access to optimal cancer treatments.

Since 2021, Pfizer Canada has issued annual requests for proposals (RFPs) to support various cancer care projects that address specific needs, directly identified by the cancer community. To date, this represents a total investment of nearly $4.25 million dollars, which has funded more than 45 projects.

The 2025 recipients hail from across Canada and were selected based on their work offering new approaches to personalized care, advanced diagnostics, and collaborative treatment strategies. Grant recipients were selected because their work optimizes care for the unique needs of individuals and healthcare professionals; projects focused on underserved areas, bridging the gap for better education, streamlining testing processes, and emphasizing health equity and collaborative expertise.

"We are proud to support outstanding projects that advance equitable cancer care for patients and practitioners across Canada," said Stephanie St-Jean, Oncology Medical Lead at Pfizer Canada. "As long as disparities in cancer diagnosis and treatment persist, there is still work to be done. I look forward to seeing the meaningful impact this year's recipients will make on oncology care."

The following recipients and projects have been awarded grants:

Bladder Cancer

Dr. S é bastien Dufresne (University of Quebec at Chicoutimi, Saguenay): Establishing a Core Outcome Set for Peripheral Neuropathy in Locally Advanced and Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma: A Consensus-Driven Approach.

(University of Quebec at Chicoutimi, Saguenay): Establishing a Core Outcome Set for Peripheral Neuropathy in Locally Advanced and Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma: A Consensus-Driven Approach. Brendan Smith (CTC Communications Corporation/Canadian Urological Association, Toronto): Digital Decision-Support Tool for Adverse Event Management in first line locally advanced/metastatic urothelial cancer.

Prostate Cancer

Arjuni Seevaratnam (Prostate Cancer Centre, Calgary): Comprehensive Education Initiative for Prostate Cancer Centre Staff.

(Prostate Cancer Centre, Calgary): Comprehensive Education Initiative for Prostate Cancer Centre Staff. Chris Etheridge (Virtual Hallway Consults Inc., Halifax): Personalized Care in Advanced Prostate Cancer- A Three-Part Accredited Webinar Series

Colorectal Cancer

Dr. Frederic Lemay (CIUSSS de l'Estrie-CHUS, Sherbrooke): Reflex Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Testing for Colorectal Cancer at CIUSSS de l'Estrie-CHUS.

(CIUSSS de l'Estrie-CHUS, Sherbrooke): Reflex Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Testing for Colorectal Cancer at CIUSSS de l'Estrie-CHUS. Dr. Rachel Goodwin (Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, Ottawa): Improving the Timing of Standard Biomarker Testing for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC) Prior to the Initiation of First-Line Therapy.

(Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, Ottawa): Improving the Timing of Standard Biomarker Testing for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC) Prior to the Initiation of First-Line Therapy. Dr. Navdeep Dehar (The Governors of the University of Calgary, Calgary): Optimizing Biomarker Testing and Treatment Strategies for Early-Stage Colorectal Cancer.

(The Governors of the University of Calgary, Calgary): Optimizing Biomarker Testing and Treatment Strategies for Early-Stage Colorectal Cancer. Dr. Carino Gurjao (University of Montreal, Montreal): A Nanopore Sequencing Approach for Real-time Precision Medicine.

Lung Cancer

Janet Kimura (Oncology Education/MD Briefcase, Toronto): Increasing Healthcare Professionals' Knowledge and Confidence in the Management of ALK+ and metastatic non small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) Patients.

(Oncology Education/MD Briefcase, Toronto): Increasing Healthcare Professionals' Knowledge and Confidence in the Management of ALK+ and metastatic non small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) Patients. Katie Hulan (ALK Positive Canada, Toronto): Developing Educational Initiatives for ALK+ Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (mNSCLC) Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKI) Therapy.

(ALK Positive Canada, Toronto): Developing Educational Initiatives for ALK+ Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (mNSCLC) Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKI) Therapy. Dr. Vishal Navani (The Governors of the University of Calgary (aka Foothills Hospital), Calgary): Project PROPEL-ALK, developing Educational Initiatives for ALK+ Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (mNSCLC) Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKI) Therapy.

The grant recipients were selected by an expert review panel for each oncology specialty, consisting of patient advocacy group representatives, clinical experts and/or Pfizer Canada medical affairs representatives.

In 2026, Pfizer Canada continues its commitment to reimagining the future of cancer care, with the launches of new RFPs to be issued in several areas, including lung, colorectal, prostate, and bladder cancer. For more information about future grant opportunities, please visit www.pfizer.com/independentgrants.

Support from the Oncology Community



"Through this partnership, we are pleased to support an initiative that responds to the urgent need for timely, high-quality biomarker testing as a foundation of precision cancer care. By addressing real-world gaps in molecular testing infrastructure, workflows, and equity, the projects funded through this RFP aim to ensure that all cancer patients, regardless of geography or circumstance, can benefit from timely access to precision medicines," shares Barry D. Stein, President and CEO of Colorectal Cancer Canada. "Strengthening diagnostic quality and access is essential not only to improving patient outcomes, but also to positioning Canada as a competitive and attractive environment for oncology innovation and investment – ultimately enabling patients to access new advances as part of the standard care."

"I have worked in oncology for many years, and receiving support from Pfizer is particularly meaningful. Bladder cancer treatments are becoming increasingly effective, but their tolerability remains a major challenge. Peripheral neuropathy is a frequent and limiting side effect that can affect quality of life and lead to treatment interruptions, dose reductions, or even discontinuation. By harmonizing how this complication is recognized and monitored, our project aims to improve its management, make treatments more tolerable, reduce avoidable dose adjustments or interruptions, and preserve the overall well-being of patients throughout their treatment. I am grateful for this support, which will advance critical research on bladder cancer and contribute to meaningful improvements in patient care." Dr. Sébastien S. Dufresne, grant recipient, Associate Professor at the Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC).

"Having personally navigated the cancer care systems in Canada as a patient, I've seen firsthand how lack of education directly impacts patients. I'm excited to see Pfizer invest in lung cancer research and education that aims to improve how information reaches patients and care teams," says grant recipient and lung cancer patient Katie Hulan, Co-Vice President, ALK Positive Canada. "I'm passionate about this work and thrilled to receive funding to help our project advance, especially for a disease like lung cancer that has been historically overlooked and underfunded.2"

"We are incredibly grateful to Pfizer for their generous educational grant, which will play a vital role in enhancing the knowledge and skills of both our healthcare staff and the patients we serve. This support empowers us to stay at the forefront of oncology care, ensuring that our team is equipped with the latest information and resources, while also fostering a deeper understanding for patients navigating their treatment journey," adds grant recipient Arjuni Seevaratnam, Director of Medical Operations, Prostate Cancer Centre, Calgary.

About ALK Positive Canada



ALK Positive Canada is non-profit group dedicated to improving the lives of patients, caregivers, and families affected by ALK-positive cancer, while working towards a future where this disease is curable. The organization is committed to providing accurate information, fostering a supportive and inclusive community, and advocating for progress in research and treatment through education, awareness and collaboration.



www.alkpositivecanada.org

About Colorectal Cancer Canada



Colorectal Cancer Canada (CCC) is Canada's national colorectal cancer patient led non-for-profit organization. Since 1998, it has been dedicated to colorectal cancer awareness and education, supporting patients and caregivers, and advocating on their behalf. CCC's mission is to reduce the incidence and mortality of colorectal cancer in Canada and to improve the quality of life for patients, their families and caregivers.



www.colorectalcancercanada.com

About Pfizer Canada



Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies. At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that help extend and improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety, and value in the discovery, development, and manufacture of health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work to advance wellness, prevention, treatments, and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, pfizer.ca or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram or YouTube.

