Personalis’ NeXT Personal® Predicts Cervical Cancer Recurrence Risk in New CALLA Phase 3 Study Analysis Presented at ASCO

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, announced the presentation of new results from the CALLA phase 3 study showing for the first time its ultrasensitive NeXT Personal circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) blood test detected cervical cancer progression, up to 16 months ahead of imaging. The results demonstrate the potential of NeXT Personal to enable earlier detection in a cancer with high recurrence rates.

The results were presented yesterday by Jyoti Mayadev, MD, from the University of California San Diego, at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting in Chicago in an oral presentation titled “Ultrasensitive detection and tracking of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and association with relapse and survival in locally advanced cervical cancer (LACC): Phase 3 CALLA trial analyses.” The results from this study were also simultaneously published in the journal Annals of Oncology.

Samples were analyzed from patients with cervical cancer who had enrolled in the original CALLA clinical trial. In this new study analysis, NeXT Personal was used to look for small traces of ctDNA in blood samples from a cohort of 186 patients with locally advanced cervical cancer. Dr. Mayadev’s team found that overall ctDNA levels after chemoradiotherapy (CRT) treatment were strongly predictive of risk of cervical cancer progression.

“Despite standard chemoradiotherapy, up to half of patients with locally advanced cervical cancer relapse, underscoring the urgent need for better prognostic tools. In the CALLA phase 3 study, ultrasensitive, tumor-informed ctDNA analysis emerged as a powerful predictor of progression and survival—detecting relapse up to ~16 months before imaging. These findings highlight ctDNA’s potential to guide treatment decisions and personalize care in high-risk cervical cancer,” said Dr. Mayadev.

Key findings presented:

Detection of ctDNA following CRT was independently prognostic of patient outcomes.

Risk of progression and death were at least 95% lower for patients where ctDNA was not detected ~3 months after completing CRT.

Detection of ctDNA after CRT was associated with high subsequent risk of disease progression, and was detected a median of ~5 months and up to ~16 months earlier than by imaging scans.

High ctDNA levels (≥ median) at baseline was associated with higher risk of progression and death.

“We are excited to see the results presented for NeXT Personal in this large phase 3 study in cervical cancer,” said Richard Chen, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, R&D at Personalis. “Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer for women globally, resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths each year. The new results show the strong potential for an ultrasensitive MRD test like NeXT Personal to inform treatment for cervical cancer patients.”

