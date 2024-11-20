SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Perceptive Imaging Improves Oncology Trial Outcomes through Enhanced Services

November 20, 2024 | 
2 min read

Radialogica joins Perceptive’s supplier network to standardize radiotherapy treatments and enable more reliable safety and efficacy determinations

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perceptive Imaging, part of Perceptive Group, today announced that Radialogica, LLC has joined its supplier network to enhance service delivery. The arrangement enables Perceptive Imaging to extend Radialogica’s radiation therapy quality management services to the increasing number of global trial sponsors whose oncology studies include concurrent or prior radiotherapy treatment.

Radialogica differentiates drug- and radiotherapy-induced abnormalities as sponsors evaluate cancer treatment efficacy

There is growing concern about the amount of variability in radiotherapy treatments among investigative sites and its potential impact on pharmaceutical efficacy and toxicity evaluations. This presents a need to centrally evaluate the conformance of radiotherapy plans to the treatment guidelines for a given protocol.

“By incorporating Radialogica’s radiotherapy quality management services into Perceptive’s centralized imaging workflows, we’re helping worldwide clinical trial sponsors overcome this challenge,” said David Herron, CEO of Perceptive. “We’re pleased to extend these services so our customers can promote quality and consistency of care across study subjects and minimize the risk of suboptimal treatments adversely impacting their trial results.”

“We’re delighted to partner with Perceptive Imaging and to work closely with their team of oncology imaging specialists to provide critical radiotherapy-related services and data to trial sponsors in order to advance the development of new oncology treatments,” said Andrew Cowen, CEO of Radialogica.

Click here for information on Perceptive Imaging’s extensive experience supporting oncology clinical trials.

About Perceptive

Perceptive is a leading global technology-enabled service provider for preclinical and clinical trial imaging and IRT/RTSM (Interactive Response Technology/Randomized Trial Supply Management) for drug developers and the global clinical research community. Perceptive’s market-leading service, scientific knowledge, expertise, and technology offering help speed up the delivery of life-saving treatments to millions of patients around the world by accelerating and improving clinical trial outcomes. With operations in the US, Europe, the UK and Asia, the company provides 24/7 services to most of the world’s leading pharma and biotech companies.

Visit Perceptive.com and follow Perceptive Inc. on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perceptive-imaging-improves-oncology-trial-outcomes-through-enhanced-services-302310351.html

SOURCE Perceptive

Europe
